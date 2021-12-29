"You literally do nothing" - Dana White rips into Oscar De La Hoya for telling Khabib Nurmagomedov that being a promoter is easy

Dana White has blasted Oscar De La Hoya for allegedly giving Khabib Nurmagomedov misguided advice on being a combat sports promoter.

Nurmagomedov, of course, recently started his career as a fight promoter, launching his own MMA promotion, Eagle FC. UFC president Dana White warned the former lightweight champion about the hardships of fight promotion and added that his door would be open if Nurmagomedov needed advice.

However, De La Hoya – another fighter-turned-promoter – gave 'The Eagle' a contrasting perspective. 'The Golden Boy' told Nurmagomedov that being a promoter isn't all that "complicated." He then took a jab at White by saying he supports him in possibly providing MMA fighters with better pay.

Oscar De La Hoya @OscarDeLaHoya @TeamKhabib I’ve been a promoter in boxing for 20 years and promoted all the best including Mayweather Pacquiao Canelo. It’s not complicated you go and do your thing, MMA fighters deserve to get payed fairly. I’m in your corner. @TeamKhabib I’ve been a promoter in boxing for 20 years and promoted all the best including Mayweather Pacquiao Canelo. It’s not complicated you go and do your thing, MMA fighters deserve to get payed fairly. I’m in your corner.

Needless to say, White took exception to De La Hoya's statements. In a recent interview with Teddy Atlas, the UFC bigwig said:

"Khabib just started his own promotion and I said, 'Listen, Khabib has no idea but he's gonna know. You're going to learn what it's like to be a promoter.' And then De La Hoya comes out and says, 'Khabib, it's easy.' I'm like, 'Yeah, it's easy, you don't f***ing do anything.' You lost every fight that you ever f***ing had and you literally do nothing. Of course, it's easy, you don't do anything."

Dana White reacts to Oscar De La Hoya's advice for Khabib Nurmagomedov:

Dana White calls Oscar De La Hoya a 'crackhead'

Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya engaged in a heated exchange of words on Twitter earlier this year. Just moments after the main event of UFC 266 had ended, De La Hoya took to Twitter to send a message to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The former boxing world champion took aim at the paycheck that Volkanovski was about to take home after engaging in a grueling five-round battle with Brian Ortega. He said:

"Hey [Alexander Volkanovski], you just won a brutal battle for UFC and made 1/20 of what you’re worth. Dana White, have some f***ing respect for yourself and these fighters and pay these warriors what they deserve."

Understandably, White was livid at De La Hoya's message. The UFC boss replied by tweeting:

"Shut the f*** up crack head. Faking that you had COVID and robbing me of watching you get knocked the f*ck out by Vitor Belfort. You should win an academy award for your hospital performance."

danawhite @danawhite @OscarDeLaHoya @alexvolkanovski @ufc STFU U crack head. Faking that u had Covid and robbing me of watching u get KTFO by @vitorbelfort you should win an academy award for your hospital performance. @OscarDeLaHoya @alexvolkanovski @ufc STFU U crack head. Faking that u had Covid and robbing me of watching u get KTFO by @vitorbelfort you should win an academy award for your hospital performance.

De La Hoya was supposed to fight former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in September, but 'The Golden Boy' pulled out of the bout after reportedly contracting COVID-19.

Edited by David Andrew