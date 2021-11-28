Oscar De La Hoya claims Ryan Garcia can beat both Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr.

Oscar De La Hoya believes his protege Ryan Garcia can beat both Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. in potential fights. Lopez and Kambosos Jr. went to war at Madison Square Garden on November 27th. In a back-and-forth battle, it was ultimately Kambosos Jr. who caused a major upset by picking up the win via split-decision.

With the win, George Kambosos Jr. became the new unified lightweight world champion. Following the fight, De La Hoya took to Twitter to claim that Garcia would beat both Lopez and Kambosos Jr. in potential fights down the line.

Fighting in front of his home crowd in New York, Lopez was greeted with loud cheers as he made his way down to the ring. However, the crowd was stunned into silence once the hometown hero was violently dropped with an overhand right in the very first round.

Lopez recovered well and landed quite a few clean shots on his Australian counterpart in the second and third rounds of the fight. The next few rounds saw back-and-forth exchanges between the two men. In the ninth round, the tide was visibly shifting in favor of Lopez.

The Brooklyn native stung his opponent several times in the ninth round before scoring a knockdown in the tenth. George Kambosos Jr. showed great heart and resilience to stay in the fight towards the end and reaped its rewards when the judges gave him the nod after the final bell.

Ryan Garcia claims he will fight George Kambosos Jr. in his return fight

Ryan Garcia has shown interest in a potential clash with George Kambosos Jr. In a tweet following Kambosos Jr's latest win, Garcia claimed he'd fight the Australian on his return to the ring.

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia My return fight I’ll fight Kambosos 🥊👀 My return fight I’ll fight Kambosos 🥊👀

Ryan Garcia is currently undefeated with a 21-0 professional record. The 23-year-old has five stoppage wins in his last five fights. In his last fight, Garcia beat Luke Campbell via TKO in the seventh round.

It will be interesting to see how George Kambosos Jr. reacts to Garcia's challenge.

