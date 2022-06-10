Oscar De La Hoya bares receiving "10-figure offer" to sell Golden Boy Promotions

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya recently revealed receiving a whopping sale offer for his company.

In a Twitter post, the boxing legend bared that he was offered a multi-million dollar offer to sell Golden Boy and asked his followers what he should do:

“I just got a 10-figure offer to sell @GoldenBoyBoxing. What should I do?”

De La Hoya founded the boxing promotion in 2002, naming it after the nickname he carried throughout his illustrious run in the sport. In its 20 year existence, it has represented boxers such as Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo, Daniel Jacobs, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez, Errol Spence and Deontay Wilder.

Currently, one of the biggest stars in its stable is Ryan Garcia, who De la Hoya regards as the future of boxing. The former world champion-turned-promoter has stated that he will get multimillion-dollar contracts for Garcia.

Among those proposals is a fight against Gervonta Davis later this year. However, nothing has been finalized for the potential lightweight showdown.

De La Hoya, 49, has claimed that he wants to continue to be involved with Golden Boy Promotions for "as long as possible" while maintaining that the company has plenty to offer potential investors.

Oscar De La Hoya can’t wait to sell Golden Boy Promotions

Oscar De La Hoya recently told ESPN about the possible sale of his company.

In the interview, the 1992 Olympic gold medalist expressed eagerness to sell Golden Boy and retire from the boxing world. He said.

“I'm sitting on a billion-dollar company. And I can't wait to get rid of it. And most importantly, I can't wait to be the very first fighter ever to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a promoter as well. These are goals that I have."

He went on to say:

"We're sitting on a gold mine. When I'm ready to get out, the time will come. But in the meantime, that's the reason I want to make these big fights happen. It's crucial. It's crucial for the sport. It's crucial for my company. It's crucial, most importantly, for the fan base."

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside (via Oscar De la Hoya is open to one day selling Golden Boy Promotions(via @Ben_Baby Oscar De la Hoya is open to one day selling Golden Boy Promotions 💰 (via @Ben_Baby) https://t.co/FPTBR96Q6T

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far