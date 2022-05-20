Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN confirm new partnership.

Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN have announced that they will extend their existing partnership. Golden Boy and DAZN have been working together since 2018.

A lot has changed in the landscape of boxing since Golden Boy Promotions, and DAZN first joined forces. Canelo Alvarez, the biggest name in boxing at the time, was still a Golden Boy fighter. However, things turned sour, and Canelo eventually filed a lawsuit against DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions to get out of his contract.

Despite this, DAZN has secured broadcasting rights for Canelo’s fights on every occasion except the one against Caleb Plant, which made its way to PBC. One of DAZN's other partners, Matchroom Boxing, has been working on a fight-by-fight basis with Canelo Alvarez.

Since then, DAZN has grown exponentially, but there is still high demand for boxing content. There have been rumors of new players entering the game, and Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions has been linked with Triller Fight Club. The extension of the partnership will no doubt benefit both parties.

In a press release, DAZN EVP Ed Breeze said:

"Golden Boy has an excellent stable including some of the hottest prospects in boxing, and their shows always feature non-stop action from the first bell to the last. As part of our new partnership, we will be looking to unearth the next generation of boxing talent in our new development series ‘Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN’.”

Golden Boy Promotions are aligned with some of the most exciting prospects in boxing

Lightweight sensation Ryan Garcia (22-0) is one of Golden Boy’s most famous fighters. Garcia prematurely announced the date and location of his next fight on Twitter. Ryan Garcia beat Luke Campbell for the WBC Interim Lightweight championship in 2021 and then took a break from boxing. Garcia returned with a controlled Unanimous Decision victory against Emmanuel Tagoe.

Welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr (18-0) is another one of Golden Boy’s biggest stars. Ortiz has stopped all of his opponents so far. Former WBO World Super Lightweight Champion Maurice Hooker is amongst his victims. In his last contest, Ortiz Jr. became the second man after Terence Crawford to defeat Egidijus Kavaliauskas.

Golden Boy is also home to unbeaten former WBO World Junior Middleweight Champion Jaime Munguia (39-0). Munguia vacated his 154-pound title to move up in weight. At 6 feet tall and still only 25 years of age, it was inevitable that Munguia would move up a division. In his next fight, on June 11, Munguia will face Englishman Jimmy ‘Kilrain’ Kelly, a former world title challenger.

