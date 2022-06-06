"All roads lead to Ryan Garcia" - Oscar De La Hoya on the current lightweight division

Ryan Garcia's promoter Oscar De La Hoya has suggested that Devin Haney will have to end up fighting Garica at some stage. He posted on Twitter that "all roads lead to Ryan Garcia."

Haney, of course, became the Undisputed Lightweight Champion on June 5 as he outclassed George Kambosos Jr. in Australia. The American won by unanimous decision.

De La Hoya instantly took to Twitter to highlight a potential clash between Garcia and Haney later down the line.

Garcia is set to face Javier Fortuna on July 16 in Los Angeles. After Haney's victory, Garcia will be fully focused on securing his own impressive win so that he is in a position to seek a title challenge.

The pair have had a rivalry throughout their professional careers, following four encounters during their amateur days. 'KingRy' won the first and third meeting, while Haney won the second and last contests.

Story continues below ad

With De La Hoya seemingly optimistic that Haney's road will lead to Garcia, it leaves the highly anticipated clash being a real possibility. The fight will be huge for boxing as the popular 'KingRy' will look to defeat and dethrone the current lightweight king.

Ryan Garcia v Emmanuel Tagoe - Getty Images

Will Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia happen this year?

While De La Hoya suggested that all roads lead to Garcia, he didn't propose a specific time for a potential fight. However, Garcia's promoter has already claimed this year that his fighter will become a world champion.

Story continues below ad

In March, 'Golden Boy' said to DAZN:

"The vision is to become a world champion this year, that's the bottom line. You're going to have [George] Kambosos fighting [Devin] Haney... We're going to look at the winner very carefully and see what happens."

Since De La Hoya's comments, Haney has beaten the Australian and claimed the crown in the division. With Garcia looking to become a world champion this year, this sets up a potentially huge title challenge down the line.

De La Hoya's fighter must first acquire a victory over Fortuna in July and Haney must await a final decision from Kambosos in regards to his rematch clause. If Garcia gets his win and Kambosos chooses not to rematch Haney, a pro encounter may be on the cards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far