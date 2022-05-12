Oscar De La Hoya talks Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano rematch - “It’s hard to pick a winner”

Oscar De La Hoya recently spoke about the upcoming rematch between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano.

Charlo (36-1-1, 18 KOs) and Castano (19-0-2, 12 KOs) squared off in a unification bout for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Light Middleweight Titles in July 2021. However, the bout ended in a draw. They are set to settle the score this weekend with the Undisputed Light Middleweight Championship on the line once more.

‘The Golden Boy’ thinks the 32-year-old Argentinian will come out more confident in the rematch, while Charlo will carry all the pressure of the much-anticipated rematch. However, the boxing legend reveals it’s hard to pick a winner between the two considering how close they fought the first time:

“It’s just a great fight. I think it’s one of those fights where it’s hard to pick a winner. It really is. It’s a matter of who wants it more, I guess. This one here, I think it’s a matter of who has the bigger heart.”

Castano outpunched and outlanded the 31-year-old Charlo in their first meeting. However, Charlo came out with heavy flurries late in the fight. The official scorecards called it a draw, with the judges scoring it 114-114, 114-113 for Castano, and 117-113 for Charlo.

The two will face each other again this weekend at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California.

Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez

‘The Golden Boy’ managed Canelo Alvarez, boxing’s biggest star today, for many years. De La Hoya guided Alvarez early in his career and helped lead him to superstardom.

However, their relationship ended on bad terms. The animosity between the two was highlighted by an infamous social media exchange where the prizefighter called the boxing legend a traitor.

Their promoter-fighter relationship is seemingly beyond repair. However, after the current pound-for-pound king was soundly beaten by WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol over the weekend, De La Hoya appears to have extended an olive branch. In a recent tweet, he said:

“It isn’t too late (yet) to switch back to the best promoter.”

