"Over & out" - Promoter Lee Eaton says goodbye to boxing as MTK Global ceases operations

Today, MTK Global announced that it will cease operations. A notice announcing the closure has been posted to mtkglobal.com, replacing all content. It blames "unprecedented levels of unfair scrutiny and criticism since the sanctioning by the US government of Daniel Joseph Kinahan" for the decision.

Since its establishment in 2012, MTK Global has grown to become one of the biggest promotional organizations in boxing. It was originally founded by Daniel Kinahan, a reputed Irish cartel leader, as Macklin's Gym Marbella. In 2017, the company re-branded as MTK.

It is alleged that Kinahan's role in the company ended in 2017, following investigations into the high-profile killing of an MTK boxer. However, Kinahan has maintained clear ties to the company and its fighters in the years since. Earlier this month, he was sanctioned by the United States government for suspected criminal involvement.

MTK Global and its fighters

It is unclear as of yet what will happen to the fighters who are currently signed to MTK. In the company's statement, it was confirmed that operations will cease by the end of the month.

MTK Global has a very high-profile stable of fighters. Boxers signed to the promotional company include WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, Michael Conlan, Jamel Herring, Billy Joe Saunders, Josh Taylor, Sunny Edwards, Carl Frampton, and Natasha Jonas.

Josh Taylor, the current Undisputed Light-Welterweight Champion of the world, has close ties to MTK and Kinahan. In 2021, he called Kinahan "a great advisor" and defended him against allegations of criminal involvement.

Tyson Fury has received criticism for his connection to Daniel Kinahan and MTK Global in recent years. Ben Davison, Fury's former manager, once stated that Kinahan was behind the revitalization of Fury's boxing career. In the past, Fury has posted photographs of himself and Kinahan to social media and has thanked him publicly for his support.

Boxers such as Fury and Taylor are unlikely to view the end of MTK as the end of their boxing careers. However, lesser-known fighters at the beginning of their careers might find it difficult to work their way back into the boxing world.

