Panya Pradabsri vs. Wanheng Menayothin Title Fight Results

Panya 'Petchmanee CP Freshmart' Pradabsri and Wanheng Menayothin fought a rematch bout for Pradabsri's WBC Strawweight Title on March 29th in Thailand. In November 2020, Pradabsri beat the formerly undefeated Menayothin and claimed his WBC belt.

Wanheng Menayothin rose to international fame when he knocked out Leroy Estrada in 2018 and matched Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s 50-0-0 undefeated record. In 2019, he surpassed Mayweather's record by defeating Pedro Taduran. Menayothin signed with Golden Boy and planned an American debut in 2020. When this was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, he retired.

In late-2020, Menayothin came out of retirement to defend his WBC belt against the No.3-ranked fighter in his division, Panya Pradabsri. At the time, his record was 52-0-0 and Pradabsri's record was 34-0-1. Unexpectedly, Pradabsri won the fight by unanimous decision after displaying exceptional boxing skills for twelve-rounds.

Panya Pradabsri vs. Wanheng Menayothin results

Menayothin hoped to avenge his first professional defeat on Tuesday. The fight began fairly evenly, but the older boxer was outpointed over the course of the twelve rounds and Pradabsri won via unanimous decision on the scorecards.

In the early rounds, Menayothin landed a large number of straight punches, moving in and out of range with relative ease. At times, he struggled to avoid the sweeping hooks thrown by his taller opponent.

In the middle rounds, Menayothin worked in the pocket and landed a number of effective combinations, including sharp overhand rights.

In the tenth round, a strong right hand from Menayothin sent Pradabsri stumbling back into the ropes, though it was treated as a slip by the fighters and referee. However, despite momentary lapses, Pradabsri maintained his range throughout the later rounds and picked his shots with care, using his height to his advantage. At the end of the twelfth round, he was ruled the victor by all of the judges.

World Boxing Council @WBCBoxing #AndStill

After 12 rough rounds, Panya Pradabsri defeats Wanheng Menayothin and defends the WBC Straw-weight Championship! After 12 rough rounds, Panya Pradabsri defeats Wanheng Menayothin and defends the WBC Straw-weight Championship! #AndStillAfter 12 rough rounds, Panya Pradabsri defeats Wanheng Menayothin and defends the WBC Straw-weight Championship! 🔰🔰🔰 https://t.co/E7PFmNtdcs

Though Menayothin no longer holds an undefeated record, fight fans have commended both boxers for their incredible careers, noting their unbelievable combined win-loss ratio.

#RingsideFracas @Ringside_Fracas Wanheng Menayothin fights Panya Pradabsri to try to regain the WBC Mini-Flyweight title after losing it to Panya over a year ago.

It was a close first fight and Wanheng aims to get his belt back

Combined wins: 92-2 (W-L)



Two guys don’t know losing like that Wanheng Menayothin fights Panya Pradabsri to try to regain the WBC Mini-Flyweight title after losing it to Panya over a year ago.It was a close first fight and Wanheng aims to get his belt back Combined wins: 92-2 (W-L)Two guys don’t know losing like that https://t.co/6xl1XSrV7I

Check out the full fight between Panya Pradabsri and Wanheng Menayothin here:

Edited by John Cunningham