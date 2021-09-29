"I'd love to prove that he's a lying, hypocritical sack of s**t"- Dana White reveals Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy payouts and trashes it

Dana White recently mounted an attack on Oscar De La Hoya. It came in response to De La Hoya's criticism of the UFC and its remuneration policy. He nuked Golden Boy promotions for offering an average payout of $2,000 to its fighters.

In a bid to highlight the hypocrisy of Oscar De La Hoya's attack on the UFC, White presented details of a Golden Boy Promotions event's payout sheet. Speaking to the media after Dana White's Contender Series 41, the UFC president offered insight into Golden Boy Promotions' foray into MMA.

He said:

"I hate him so much that I'd love to prove that he's a lying, hypocritical, two-faced piece of s**t. He did his first MMA event. So all the former UFC fighters on his card, made more for their last bout than they did for his event. Most of them made more in multiple or all of their UFC fights. 17 of the 22 fighters got less than the starting compensation in the UFC."

Carlos Contreras Legaspi @CCLegaspi Dana White brought copies of the athletes payoff sheet of Golden Boy Promotions card. Dana White brought copies of the athletes payoff sheet of Golden Boy Promotions card. https://t.co/k4bl7Ojyqq

He went on to state that 12 athletes on the Golden Boy card made less than their counterparts on DWCS. White further called De La Hoya out for lying. The UFC president claimed that Alexander Volkanovski made more money than the entire Golden Boy card combined to walk out to the octagon sporting his Venum kit.

Dana White not worried about what people have to say about the UFC's business model

Dana White has repeatedly come under fire for his remuneration policy in the UFC. However, White said he refuses to let that affect his promotion.

"Every time someone comes out here and says, 'Oh you don't pay your fighters.' I can come out and do this at every fight. I don't give a shit. You don't like the way we pay our fighters? Too f***ing bad! Go start another MMA organization and you can figure out how to do it," said Dana White.

Catch the entire segment with Dana White right here:

