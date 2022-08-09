KSI vs. Swarmz DAZN PPV and ticket prices revealed

The PPV and ticket prices for the KSI vs. Swarmz event have been revealed ahead of their clash on August 27th.

Fans who wish to attend the event live from the O2 Arena will have to pay between the range of £33 to £1,323 per ringside seat. On the flipside, fans who wish to watch the PPV live from the comfort of their own can buy the event on DAZN at £11.99 for existing subscribers and £19.98 for new subscribers.

There was a lot of hype surrounding the event as Olajide Olatunji, more commonly known as KSI, was set to return to the squared circle against fellow YouTuber Alex Wassabi after a hiatus of more than two years following his win over Logan Paul. However, Wassabi had to recently pull out of the fight due to a concussion and was replaced by rapper Brandon Scott, also known as Swarmz.

While the news of Wassabi being replaced by someone who hasn't fought before has brought in a fair share of criticism, the event is still being highly anticipated thanks to the various other influencers fighting on the card such as Deji vs. Fousey and more.

Swarmz claims KSI is not his friend

As mentioned earlier, there has been a lot of criticism directed at 'The Nightmare' for resechduling a fight against someone who has never entered the ring before. Another reason for the criticism has also been the fact that they have both worked together on a song before.

However, Swarmz recently cleared the air surrounding the situation and suggested that the Youtuber and him are not friends even though they did one song together. In a recently posted video on his Instagram, he said:

"You think me and KSI are friends? You lot have lost the plot. We've done one song together and that's it. We don't speak — we follow each other, but we dont speak. He ain't my friend bro. He knows what he's done, and on the [August 27], we're going to see. I'm a mad man, watch."

Watch Swarmz's response video below:

That said, it remains to be seen as to whether or not Swarmz proves to be of a challenge to 'The Nightmare', both of whom will hope to be more prepared than the other come August 27.

