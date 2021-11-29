"We shocked the world"- George Kambosos Jr. sends a message to fans following upset title win over Teofimo Lopez 

George Kambosos Jr. and Teofimo Lopez recently locked horns for the lightweight titles of the world. Building on the fact that he had walked into the fight as the +600 underdog on BetMGM, Kambosos Jr. declared that his performance shocked fans and pundits across the world.

In a series of videos that he posted on Instagram, George Kambosos Jr. discussed his performance against Teofimo Lopez. He also used the opportunity to express his gratitude to his fans and supporters for their well-wishes:

"I'm trying to thank all the support from worldwide. I got a lot of messages and lot of support and I really appreciate it. Last night we made history and we shocked the world. We got all these beautiful belts and we're bringing them back home. Thank you for the support, the messages. We came and we conquered," said George Kambosos Jr.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn George Kambosos Jr with his new belts: "We came and we conquered."



George Kambosos Jr. proud of his performance in the ring

George Kambosos Jr. boxed his way to a split decision win to lay claim to the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and The Ring lightweight championships. Although the fight only came to pass following a series of issues, Kambosos Jr. managed to eke out an upset win over Lopez.

As far as his performance inside the ring was concerned, here's what George Kambosos Jr. had to say:

"I believed in myself, I backed myself. I thought, 'I'm going to hit him hard and put him down,' and the fight changed off that... I'm an unbelievable boxer. I can't believe how good I boxed," said Kambosos Jr. in his in-ring interview after the fight.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside MAJOR UPSET!



George Kambosos Jr. upsets Teofimo Lopez to become lightweight champion 🏆 MAJOR UPSET! George Kambosos Jr. upsets Teofimo Lopez to become lightweight champion 🏆 https://t.co/XFU5RFgbaZ

Their fight was initially derailed after Lopez tested positive for COVID-19 back in June. What followed was a series of disagreements over the date and location of their fight.

Kambosos Jr. is now riding high with the lightweight belts hanging over his shoulder. With a potential unification fight against Devin Haney on the horizon, things are looking up for Kambosos Jr.

