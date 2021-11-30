Mike Perry explains his surprised reaction during split decision announcement at Triller Triad Combat; says he will "knock'em out" next time

Mike Perry's Triller Triad Combat debut came to an unexpected end for both Perry and his fans. With his split decision win against Michael Seals, Mike Perry reminded people of the troubles of leaving a fight's results up to the judges.

While responding to a post on Twitter that talked about Mike Perry getting surprised upon the announcement of the results of his fight, Perry reflected on his performance in the ring against Michael Seals.

He commented on the fickle nature of the sport and the way results are declared by the judges in charge.

"Never know when it gets left to the judges," wrote Mike Perry on Twitter.

Mike Perry promises to deliver a KO next time

Although he was sent sprawling to the mats in the fourth round, Mike Perry managed to rally back for a split decision win. Two scorecards read 67-65 in his favor and another judge scored the fight in Seals' favor with the same tally.

In a subsequent post on Twitter, Mike Perry promised to offer fans a KO win the next time he found himself inside the ring.

"Knock ‘em out next time," wrote Mike Perry on Twitter.

Perry capitalized on the clinching provision that allowed him to bully Seals before throwing a series of combinations his way. What's more, Perry went into the fight loaded with a far superior gas tank.

Having parted ways with the UFC earlier this year, Mike Perry was on the hunt for greener pastures. With Triller's Triad Combat, Perry seems to have found the kind of positive environment that he was looking for.

Kicking off his journey outside the UFC cage with a win to his name, Perry will most certainly look to follow up this performance with more decisive outings in the ring.

Edited by Genci Papraniku