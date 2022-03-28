Richard Riakporhe knocks out Deion Jumah in competitive domestic clash

Richard Riakporhe knocked out Deion Jumah on Saturday night in the 8th round of their cruiserweight clash at Wembley Arena. Riakporhe maintained his undefeated record and improved it to 14-0 after going against a tricky opponent in a competitive contest.

The opening rounds were cagey, with both cruiseweights not throwing many punches. Jumah showcased his slick, southpaw style which made it difficult for Riakporhe to get clean hits. However, 'The Midnight Train' eventually broke through in the fourth round when he caught Jumah with a devastating right hook that sent him to the canvas.

Despite being hurt, 'The Ghost' was able to survive the round and fought back bravely in the bout by coming forward and throwing a few combinations. The next couple of rounds were fairly uneventful, with both fighters not landing anything significant.

This changed in the eighth round when Riakporhe landed a brutal body shot that forced Jumah to his knees. 'The Ghost' was in too much pain to get to his feet, leading him to get counted out.

What's next for Richard Riakporhe?

By defeating Jumah, Richard Riakporhe added another impressive domestic win to his resume. The hard-hitting Brit is now aiming to fight for a world title this year.

He had the following to say in his post-fight interview on Sky Sports:

"Absolutely, that's why I'm here, I know what I want and there's nothing that can stop me. There is nothing that can stop 'The Midnight Train', I put everything on it, I believe in myself."

The current World Crusierweight Champions include Ilunga Makabu, Lawrence Okolie, Mairis Breidis and Arsen Goulamirian. Due to his high ranking with the WBC, a fight against Goulamirian could be next for the Londoner.

However, a bout against fellow Brit, Lawrence Okolie, would be a lot more lucrative. Okolie is the WBO Champion and Riakporhe believes that he and his domestic rival could sell out The O2 Arena. Okolie is coming off a 12-round unanimous decision victory against Michal Cieslak and does not have an opponent for his next fight yet.

It remains to be seen what route Riakporhe will take to win a world title. Regardless, with his explosive punching power and the tutelage of Angel Fernandez, 'The Midnight Train' could become a strong force in the cruiserweight division.

