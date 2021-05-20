Who is Mairis Briedis, the boxer who has offered to end Jake Paul's boxing career?

Boxer Mairis Briedis and his team seem to have a very interesting proposal for Jake Paul. Briedis recently volunteered to be the one to end Jake Paul's career in boxing, something that a lot of people associated with the sport have been dreaming of.

Mairis Briedis is a Latvian professional boxer who is a three-time and current cruiserweight world champion. He has held the IBF title since September 2020. Before this, he was the WBC titleholder during 2017-18 and the WBO titleholder in 2019. The 36-year-old became the first boxer from Latvia to ever hold a world championship in boxing when he won the WBC title in 2017.

In 2017, Briedis was honored with the Order of the Three Stars, the highest civilian order awarded for meritorious service in Latvia.

In a video shared by Mairis Briedis' promoters, Kalle & Nisse Sauerland, The Ring champion and Muhammad Ali Trophy winner called Jake Paul out for a fight over his belts.

"Hey Jake, look I'm dressed like you, but one thing you're missing is a belt. And this belt, money cannot buy," Mairis Briedis said.

The Sauerlands wrote in the tweet that they would be happy to arrange a fight between Briedis and Paul where the latter would become the new IBF cruiserweight champion if he wins. But if he loses, Paul would have to leave the sport forever.

Hey @jakepaul - happy to arrange you taking a shot at Mairis Briedis belts, only condition if you lose you have to leave boxing...deal? 🤝 pic.twitter.com/8APhfkDo1E — Kalle & Nisse Sauerland (@SauerlandBros) May 18, 2021

Jake Paul is yet to respond to the challenge and is currently basking in the glee of signing a contract with a new promotional partner.

Jake Paul signs with Showtime Sports

Jake Paul has revealed on his social media channels that he has signed a new promotional deal with Showtime Sports for his next bout, which will be announced soon. The news was shared by Jake Paul's adviser Nakisa Bidarian with ESPN on Wednesday.

Jake Paul has a new promotional home. The YouTuber-turned-boxing-star has a deal in place with Showtime Sports for his next bout. Full story coming to @espn. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) May 20, 2021

"Jake is proud of the events he participated in with Triller and appreciates the opportunities they afforded him. Jake is excited to continue his boxing career with Showtime Boxing. Fight announcement coming soon," Bidarian told ESPN.

However, no date, location, or name of an opponent has been made public yet.

Jake Paul had previously been associated with Triller Fight Club, under whose banner he fought Nate Robinson and Ben Askren. Ryan Kavanaugh, the CEO of Triller's parent company Proxima Media, told ESPN that they will no longer be doing any 'Jake fights'.

"We love Jake. I wish Jake the absolute best. We had our two fights with him... I think for us, we've gone the distance with him that we can go. We won't be doing any more Jake fights," Kavanaugh told ESPN.

Showtime has previously partnered with prizefighters such as Floyd Mayweather, Gervonta Davis, Oscar De La Hoya, and Manny Pacquiao. They also air Bellator MMA on a regular basis.

It can be said that signing up with Showtime Sports would certainly be a step forward for Jake Paul to further establish himself as a legitimate athlete of the sport.