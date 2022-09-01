"I'm going to do everything in my power" - Robert Helenius determined to upset Deontay Wilder

Robert Helenius is determined to upset Deontay Wilder in their showdown.

'The Nordic Nightmare' has been out of action since his October 2021 rematch with Adam Kownacki. Their first outing over a year prior saw the 38-year-old spring a massive upset and score a come-from-behind fourth-round finish.

FOX Sports: PBC @PBConFOX 🍿 ON THIS DAY: Last year Robert Helenius pulled off a shocking TKO upset over Adam Kownacki in their WBA Heavyweight Title Eliminator ON THIS DAY: Last year Robert Helenius pulled off a shocking TKO upset over Adam Kownacki in their WBA Heavyweight Title Eliminator 😳🍿 https://t.co/VQdbdjVDk3

The rematch proved that the first knockout wasn't a fluke, as Helenius won by a sixth-round knockout. With that in mind, the heavyweight veteran has put himself in a great position to either get a title shot, or be one of the top names in the division.

The 38-year-old wound up getting the latter as he's set to welcome back Deontay Wilder in October on Fox Sports pay-per-view. 'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of action since his knockout loss to Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight last fall.

Ahead of the heavyweight collision, many are assuming that the former champion will return to form and score a knockout. However, Helenius is prepared to do anything to stop that from happening.

In their virtual press conference, Robert Helenius revealed that he's leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for his return. He stated:

“We have been training since the last fight. We took just two weeks off and we’ve been training since then... I’m doing extra work every day, hours in the gym... I’m gonna do everything in my power. If I wouldn’t have seen myself at some point as world champion, I would have stopped. 15th of October, I’m gonna bring the Viking spirit."

See his comments below:

Can Robert Helenius upset Deontay Wilder?

Robert Helenius can absolutely upset Deontay Wilder on October 15th, but the odds are against him.

'The Nordic Nightmare' had a late career resurgance that was shocking, and he seems to be having a second prime of sorts. That wasn't expected, hence him being an underdog in his fights with Adam Kownacki.

However, as the fighter approaches his 40s, he can seemingly age overnight, which could put a damper on Helenius's late career run. Meanwhile, this isn't a matchup that would be good for him, even if he were in his prime.

The Nordic fighter is a brawler who uses a lot of volume, but he's very hittable. He could try and crowd Wilder for success, but the reality is that 'The Bronze Bomber' really only needs one big one to put the older veteran out there.

For that reason, Wilder is a huge favorite over Helenius. While an upset isn't off the cards, it's not likely.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85