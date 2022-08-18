Caleb Plant announces his official return on the undercard of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius after his loss to Canelo Alvarez - Who will he face? 

Caleb Plant is officially returning to the ring for the first time since his loss to Canelo Alvarez. The pair fought last November at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the title of Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion. Plant was served a technical masterclass at the hands of the Mexican, who knocked him out in the 11th round to become undisputed.

After more than six months away from the ring, the former IBF Super-Middleweight Champion has announced his return to the ring. He will face fellow American boxer Anthony Direll. Michael Benson reported the news on Twitter:

"Announced: Caleb Plant will face Anthony Dirrell in a super-middleweight clash on the undercard of Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius, Oct 15th in New York."

Plant will look to make it back to the top of the division so he can challenge for the title again. 'Sweethands' wants another shot at Alvarez, but he knows that he will have to prove himself again first. His opponent Anthony Direll is a two-time WBC Super-Middleweight Champion who lost his belt to David Benavidez. Direll himself is looking to challenge for the title again.

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius - Caleb Plant and Anthony Direll join the list of comeback fighters

Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius are both coming back to the ring after long lay-offs. The Finnish boxer last fought in October last year in his rematch against Adam Kownacki on the Fury vs. Wilder 3 undercard. Helenius knocked Kownacki out in the sixth round.

He is coming off two wins but has not fought in over eight months. Deontay Wilder, on the other hand, has not fought since his loss to Tyson Fury in October last year and the pair are set to fight on October 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 'The Bronze Bomber' is coming off two straight losses but remains the number one ranked heavyweight in the division.

On the undercard of the fight, two more fighters are making their returns to the ring, Caleb Plant and Robert Dirrell, in a WBC super middleweight eliminator. Neither fighter has fought since November last year. Both are looking to make a statement in the super-middleweight division.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Former super middleweight champions Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell will serve as the co-main event for #WilderHelenius on Oct. 15 in Brooklyn, PBC announced on Wednesday. Former super middleweight champions Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell will serve as the co-main event for #WilderHelenius on Oct. 15 in Brooklyn, PBC announced on Wednesday. https://t.co/8DHkUa4MZU

