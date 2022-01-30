Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez card results

Robson Conceicao has made an incredible comeback from his first professional loss. The Brazilian took on Xavier Martinez at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Oklahoma. The co-main event saw the unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera take on Rene Tellez Giron. In the undercard, Nico Ali Walsh fought in his fourth professional bout against Jeremiah Yeager.

Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez Main Card Results

Robson Conceicao def. Xavier Martinez via unanimous decision (98-92, 99-91, 100-90)

The fight started off with both fighters measuring each other up. From the minute the bell rang, it was clear who the better fighter was.

Martinez came out swinging in the third round of the fight and wobbled the Olympic Gold Medallist with a left hook towards the end of the round. For the rest of the fight, Conceicao was in cruise control as he used his jab consistently throughout the fight to control the fight. His footwork and movement were key in deterring any attacks from Martinez.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside #ConceicaoMartinez Martinez with a BIG left hook to close out round 3 Martinez with a BIG left hook to close out round 3 😳 #ConceicaoMartinez https://t.co/iAmcjK2XNk

The three judges at ringside scored the contest 98-92, 99-91 and 100-90 to declare the winner by unanimous decision, Robson Conceicao. As soon as the fight was over Conceicao wasted no time in calling out the man who handed him his first professional loss, Oscar Valdez, the WBC Super Featherweight Champion. Conceicao appeared hell bent on revenge and demanded a rematch.

Giovanni Cabrera def. Rene Tellez Giron via unanimous decision

Chicago native Giovanni Cabrera improved his record to 19-0 with a unanimous decision victory over Rene Tellez Giron in the co-main event of the evening.

Bleed Boxing Group Page @BleedBoxing313 Coming back from a layoff of over 2 years super lightweight Giovanni Cabrera of #Chicago stays undefeated with a UD victory over Rene Tellez Giron. Cabrera goes to 19-0, 7 by KO and Giron drops to 16-2 #boxing . Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images Coming back from a layoff of over 2 years super lightweight Giovanni Cabrera of #Chicago stays undefeated with a UD victory over Rene Tellez Giron. Cabrera goes to 19-0, 7 by KO and Giron drops to 16-2 #boxing. Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images https://t.co/CHmvrndfZS

Tiger Johnson def. Xavier Madrid via unanimous decision

US Olympian Tiger Johnson cruised to a unanimous decision victory against Xavier Madrid on the first fight of the main card at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. All judges scored the bout 40-36 in favor of Johnson.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside #ConceiçãoMartinez Tiger Johnson was throwing hands in his second pro fight Tiger Johnson was throwing hands in his second pro fight 👊 #ConceiçãoMartinez https://t.co/ac1RGhAsrG

Stephan Shaw def. Joey Dawejko via TKO (1:04 of Round 8)

Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez Undercard Results

Carla Torres def. Pink Tyson via unanimous decision

Bruce Carrington def. Steven Brown via KO (0:43 of Round 2)

Jeremiah Milton def. Dell Long via TKO (1:37 of Round 1)

Nico Ali Walsh def. Jeremiah Yeager via KO (Round 2)

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside 🥊 #ConceicaoMartinez Ali Walsh with the Ali shuffle and devistating power for the 2nd round KO Ali Walsh with the Ali shuffle and devistating power for the 2nd round KO 🐝🥊 #ConceicaoMartinez https://t.co/Tx81PALME0

Just six months into his professional boxing career, Nico Ali Walsh improved to 4-0 as he put Jeremiah Yeager's lights out in the second round. After dropping him once, Yeager beat the count and managed to get back up. Walsh got back to work and pulled off an Ali shuffle just before knocking his opponent out.

Haven Brady Jr. def. Diuhl Olguin via unanimous decision

Dante Benjamin Jr. def. Herman Rendon via KO (R1 at 2:05)

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



| RIGHT NOW | ESPN+ Dante Benjamin starts us off with a bang #ConceiçãoMartinez | RIGHT NOW | ESPN+ Dante Benjamin starts us off with a bang 💥#ConceiçãoMartinez | RIGHT NOW | ESPN+ https://t.co/LNhETlyxVr

