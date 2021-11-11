"That looked weak on him"- Rolly Romero blasts Caleb Plant for talking to Canelo Alvarez during fight

Rolly Romero has publicly lashed out at Caleb Plant for talking to Canelo Alvarez mid-fight. A rather interesting moment between Caleb Plant and Canelo Alvarez during their fight did not impress Romero like many others. During the ninth round of Canelo vs. Plant, 'Sweethands' was heard talking to the P4P king, and it seemed like he was fishing for compliments.

Take a look at the footage of Caleb Plant talking to Canelo Alvarez below:

Plant was heard complimenting Canelo for his skills and also asked about his skills. While some seemed to have liked the moment between the two fighters, Rolly Romero was not on the same page. According to him, it showed signs of weakness and looked like Caleb Plant was looking for reassurance. While speaking to FightHype, Romero said:

"I’ll be honest with you. It looked like Plant was looking for some kind of acceptance from Canelo, and he just ignored him like, bro, this is a walk in the park. You're over there talking about respecting each other in the middle of a fight, do that sh** after. That looked weak on him."

Romero was seemingly unimpressed with Caleb Plant's efforts of talking to Canelo mid-fight. Romero, who was accompanied by Teofimo Lopez during this interaction, also criticized Plant for not doing enough in the fight. He said:

"I'm sorry to say but Caleb Plant, you're not going to win fights against a puncher throwing 'boom-boom-boom' [jabs] and barely touching. You've got to hurt people, it's simple."

It's safe to say Romero felt like there was more needed from Plant in his fight against the Mexican. He made it known that Caleb Plant was not aggressive enough to trouble Canelo Alvarez at all.

Watch Rolly Romero's full interaction with FightHyper below:

What's next for Caleb Plant after loss to Canelo Alvarez?

Caleb Plant suffered his first professional defeat this past week on Saturday. Plant fell short in his match against Canelo Alvarez and failed to become the unified super-middleweight champion after suffering an 11th round TKO.

Much has been said about Plant since his defeat; however, he cannot be counted out. He can certainly take the pages out of Canelo's book and come back stronger than ever. Ever since Canelo suffered his first defeat at the hands of Floyd Mayweather Jr., he has been on a tear. Plant would look to do the same and come back stronger than ever.

