Watch: Roman Atwood reveals to Logan Paul how he made $20 million off selling merch 

Logan Paul's latest guest on his podcast Impaulsive, Roman Atwood, revealed how he made around $20 million just by selling merchandise.

Atwood is one of the earliest vloggers in the YouTube space and is credited with the rise of daily vlogging. The Ohio native used to vlog and upload daily for 5 years straight and amassed over 10 million subscribers on YouTube.

In the latest episode of Impaulsive, the YouTuber revealed how he made $20 million by selling his 'Smile More' merchandise:

"Smile More was so good, and yet I was still kinda early in the merch game for YouTubers. And everyone was using like a spreadshirt and a tee spring and I was like, I'm gonna do this in my basement, yeah."

Paul then commented, saying Atwood 'cashed out' with his merch. The YouTuber responded that he received around 700,000 orders which added up to $20 million.

"It was over $20 million, somewhere around there."

'The Maverick' stated that he decided to start selling merch himself after watching his younger brother Jake Paul sell merch at a hefty profit.

A look at Atwood's merchandise:

TTABlog @TTABlog Denying Cancellation Petition, TTAB Finds that Roman Atwood's "SMILE MORE" Functions as a Mark thettablog.blogspot.com/2019/02/denyin… Denying Cancellation Petition, TTAB Finds that Roman Atwood's "SMILE MORE" Functions as a Mark thettablog.blogspot.com/2019/02/denyin… https://t.co/3FbOxOuPNp

Watch the full podcast below:

Logan Paul tells Roman Atwood that he will return to boxing

During the same podcast, Logan Paul revealed his wish to return to the boxing ring despite signing a lucrative deal with the WWE.

'The Maverick' recently signed a deal with the World Wrestling Entertainment and became a professional wrestler. However, something about his boxing career does not feel right to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. He still has not registered a win in his boxing record.

In the Impaulsive episode, he spoke to Roman Atwood about why he wants to return to boxing in search of his first win:

"More WWE, more building, I wanna fight again. Yeah, I wanna do a proper boxing fight, I gotta get a win bro...I'm 0 and 1."

Atwood then asked Paul why he doesn't fight non-boxers:

"The next one has to be a win, so why don't you just fight non-boxers?"

Paul replied by saying:

"No no no, I can fight anyone, as long as it can sell, you know."

Logan Paul has most recently called out Dillon Danis and is rumored to be fighting on the undercard of KSI's next fight in January. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from Paul.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal