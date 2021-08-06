Everything you need to know about Maverick Enterprises, the company founded by Logan Paul

'Maverick' is a merch brand started by internet sensation Logan Paul. The 26-year-old uses the company to sell his merchandise clothing line. Paul launched the company in May 2020, intending to grow it into a full-fledged fashion brand.

Apart from the clothing line, Paul has also created an online content platform called 'Maverick Club.' People have to pay a subscription fee of $20 per month to become a member. Subscribers can then access the YouTube star's exclusive behind-the-scenes content that is not available on any other platform. The subscription also gives members access to VIP clothing and a chance to win free giveaways.

50,000 people signed up as members of 'Maverick Club' within two months of launch.

Watch Logan Paul talk about his business plans:

How much money did Maverick Enterprises make in 2020?

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul shared that the 'Maverick' clothing line made between $30 and $40 million in the first year of its launch. It is unclear whether the social media star was referring to his personal earnings or company revenue.

Logan Paul is rumored to fight Anderson Silva in a boxing match

.@LoganPaul and @SpiderAnderson Silva are in talks for a boxing match, Paul’s manager, Jeff Levin, tells ESPN. If it happens, no determination yet on sanctioned fight vs. exhibition. Details: https://t.co/xw7qMHt0aM — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 22, 2021

Logan Paul's manager, Jeff Levin, told ESPN that his team was in talks with UFC legend Anderson Silva for a boxing match in September.

Although no official announcement has been made, Paul has emerged as the favorite for the potential boxing bout. Former UFC champion Michael Bisping expressed shock upon hearing that 'Spider' is being considered an underdog in the fight.

"Logan Paul is fighting Anderson Silva. Anderson Silva is the underdog in that fight which is just absolutely insane. If you look at Logan Paul, he fought Floyd Mayweather and went to a decision. I think maybe that is why they're saying he's the favorite," said Michael Bisping.

Paul was last seen in action on June 6 when he took on boxing royalty Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition boxing match. Although Mayweather was visibly the superior fighter on the night, no official winner was declared as per fight rules.

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh