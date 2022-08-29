"Kinda like Wilder and Joshua" - Roy Jones Jr. breaks down Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Roy Jones Jr. recently gave his thoughts on a potential fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

'KingRy' called out 'Tank' following his win over Javier Fortuna on July 16. The pair have been going back and forth for a while now and Davis even seemed to accept Garcia's challenge. In a recent interview with ES News, Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. spoke about how excited he was about the potential fight.

He spoke to Elie Seckbach while clicking pictures with his fans:

"I can't wait to see the Ryan Garcia Tank fight thought. It's kinda like Wilder, not Wilder, it's kinda like, yeah, Wilder and Joshua. Whoever hits first is going to win the fight. They both can punch but they're both susceptible to a knockdown or a knockout."

He added:

"We know Ryan can punch, but we know Ryan goes down. We ain't necessarily seen Tank go down but we know Tank can bang. So its like, I feel like whoever gets there first is gonna get the job done."

Both Ryan Garcia and 'Tank' Davis are known for their lightning speed and power. 'Tank' got his nickname for his explosive power, whereas 'The Flash' Garcia got his nickname for his lightning fast handspeed. In this battle of speed vs. power, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Watch the interview below:

Roy Jones Jr. explains why Heavyweight boxers today can not imitate him

In the same interview, the Hall of Famer was questioned by Elie Seckbach as to why boxers nowadays cannot imitate his fighting style. Usually, boxers draw inspiration from boxing greats to mix and match and come up with their own style of fighting.

However, Roy Jones Jr.'s fighting style was very different and unique. He could carry all the way from the light-middleweight division all the way up to the Heavyweight division.

Very few boxers have been able to carry their success to a different weight class, let alone dominate in as many weight classes as Jones did. Here's what he had to say about it in an interview with ES News:

"Because it's almost impossible unless you got the technique. You got to have that foundation built that my father put in me. If you don't got the foundation, it's very difficult to carry out all the stuff I carried on."

Roy Jones Jr. went on to say that it has nothing to do with athleticism. He explained that the boxer has to have a good foundation from a young age, which can be developed over the years.

Steve Boxman @SteveBoxman



I know that you won’t tire of me posting this.



#boxing Let’s get the timeline back to some normality by posting this clip of the best fighter that I’ve seen in my lifetimeI know that you won’t tire of me posting this. Let’s get the timeline back to some normality by posting this clip of the best fighter that I’ve seen in my lifetime 🔥 I know that you won’t tire of me posting this.#boxing https://t.co/Onrzus0ti6

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh