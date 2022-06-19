Roy Jones Jr. details how he has been trying to free Brittney Griner from a Russian prison 

Roy Jones Jr. has taken an unexpected role in the ongoing case with Brittney Griner.

Earlier this year, the WNBA star was arrested in Russia on allegations that she had cartridges containing hash oil. As of now, she's still in custody and hasn't been allowed to post bail. She's routinely had her pre-trial detention period extended.

The U.S. government has stated that they believe that Griner is being unlawfully detained. High-profile members of the United States government have said that they're attempting to secure her release and believe that she's being used as a political pawn.

Now enters Roy Jones Jr., who is also attempting to secure Brittney Griner's release. The former professional boxer is a citizen of Russia and has met the president and former prime minister Vladimir Putin on several occasions.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, 'Captain Hook' stated that he's working with a member of the Russian government to help the WNBA star. Discussing the situation, Jones Jr. said:

"I had a friend, a couple of my friends that I knew, I called and I asked him 'Is there any way we can try to facilitate?' because I don't do politics. I'm a sports figure and they love me as a sports figure. 'Is there any way we can use my sports influence to possibly can get anything arranged to help get Brittney home?' My friend called and he called me back and he said, 'Yes, they said they'd be willing to do a prisoner exchange.'"

Watch Roy Jones Jr's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Roy Jones Jr. explains why he's attempting to help Brittney Griner

Roy Jones Jr., like Brittney Griner, is a famous sports figure. However, that's not why he's attempting to secure her release.

The 53-year-old is in a unique position given that he holds both American and Russian citizenship. It's thanks to that position, along with being a famous boxer, that he's able to try and help in the situation with Griner.

Jones explained in an interview with TMZ Sports that he wanted to help because he would want someone to do the same for him:

"Would I put my life on the line, take a chance to go to Russia to exchange prisoners? Yes, I would. "Because if [Brittney] was my daughter, I would want somebody to do the same thing for me."

