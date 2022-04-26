Watch: YouTuber Bradley Martyn does the body shot challenge with Ryan Garcia without a chest protector

Ryan Garcia is arguably one of the most popular boxers on the planet at the moment. The 23-year-old's ability to stay active on social media has helped him become immensely popular amongst the youth.

'KingRy' can be seen constantly linking up with influencers and producing content for his social media handles. Garcia recently linked up with YouTuber Bradley Martyn for a body shot challenge. Interestingly, Martyn did the same challenge back in 2018 as well.

It is worth noting that Bradley Martyn completed the challenge without wearing a chest protector. Ryan Garcia took to his Instagram to post a video of the same. In the video, Martyn can be seen enduring four, hard body shots before asking 'KingRy' to stop.

Watch Bradley Martyn's body shot challenge with Garcia below:

Ryan Garcia wants to fight Isaac Cruz claims Oscar De La Hoya

Garcia returned to the boxing ring against Emmanuel Tagoe earlier this month on April 9. Going into the fight, 'KingRy' was the favorite to walk away with his 19th career KO/TKO victory. However, that wasn't the case and the 23-year-old went the distance with Tagoe instead.

Ever since his victory, 'KingRy' has been on the lookout for an opponent and it looks like Garcia has his eyes set on Isaac Cruz, according to Oscar De La Hoya.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Oscar De La Hoya was asked to comment on Garcia's future. 'The Golden Boy' claimed that 'KingRy' is open to fighting anybody, however, he would prefer to fight Isaac Cruz. The legendary boxer said:

"I'm having a meeting tomorrow with Ryan Garcia to talk about his future. He's willing to fight anybody and everybody. We were very vocal about Isaac Cruz and that's the fight he wants but there's many options out there but that's the one fight that people want to see."

Watch Oscar De La Hoya's full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

With both fighters coming off victories, it will be interesting to see whether a fight between Garcia and Isaac Cruz comes to fruition in the near future or not.

Edited by Allan Mathew