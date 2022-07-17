Ryan Garcia claims to quit 135lbs, calls out Teofimo Lopez and Gervonta Davis to battle at 140lbs

Ryan Garcia told DAZN following his most recent fight that he was done with the lightweight division. He later expressed in his press conference that he would like to fight Gervonta Davis at 140lbs next. However, he is also open to battling Teofimo Lopez in the same weight class if an agreement cannot be reached with Davis.

Garcia destroyed Javier Fortuna last night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. 'KingRy' dropped Fortuna three times in total before claiming a sixth-round knockout. The 23-year-old showcased his phenomenal hand speed and punching power to capture arguably the most impressive victory of his career so far.

Watch the fight highlights of Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna:

Here's what Garcia said at the post-fight press conference about a potential bout with Davis:

"I just don't like that he doesn't make things clear. If he says, see you in December, make things a little clearer... I call him out not because I'm thirsty, I call him out because that's generally what I want to do. We'll figure it out with the teams and we'll make it happen. I wanna do this for the people and I know everybody wants this fight to happen. I'll be putting my whole heart to try and make this fight."

Watch the full press conference:

Following Garcia's win over Fortuna, Davis implied that he would be open to fighting 'KingRy' later in the year. However, that would require Golden Boy Promotions and Mayweather Promotions to negotiate a concrete date.

Ryan Garcia on fighting Teofimo Lopez

In the same press conference, Garcia continued by stating that his second most preferred opponent would be Teofimo Lopez at 140lbs:

"If that fight [with Gervonta Davis] for some reason doesn't happen, which I don't see that happening. But if it doesn't happen then I want to fight Teofimo Lopez at 140."

Lopez is set to make his return to the ring on August 13 against Pedro Campa in Las Vegas. 'The Takeover' has not fought since his shock split-decision defeat to George Kambosos Jr. back in November. Despite being the favorite, Lopez was dropped in the first round and convincingly outboxed throughout the contest.

Watch the fight highlights of Lopez vs. Kambosos Jr:

With Lopez moving up to 140lbs, it is plausible that a fight with Garcia will happen. Prior to losing to Kambosos Jr., Lopez defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko and was widely considered the best lightweight in the world.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far