ESBC video game drops Ryan Garcia exclusive visuals after the boxer's KO win over Javier Fortuna

Ryan Garcia's character model in the upcoming Esports Boxing Club video game has been revealed.

The 23-year-old is fresh off his knockout victory over Javier Fortuna last Saturday night. In front of a packed crowd at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, 'KingRy' battered his foe, scoring multiple knockdowns.

In the sixth round, the DAZN headliner came to a close. After the third and final knockdown, the fight was mercifully called off by the referee. Following the contest, the 23-year-old called out fellow stars Teofimo Lopez and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis for matchups at 140 pounds.

With the knockout and the additional callouts, it Garcia must've had a pretty good weekend. However, the news surrounding the star continued to rollout. Following the victory, the Esports Boxing Club released the first images of 'KingRy' in the upcoming title.

The upcoming title currently doesn't hold a release date, but it's expected that one could be announced in the coming months. It will be the first major boxing video game since Fight Night Champion in 2011.

With that, Garcia will now be apart of the stacked cast as well. On Twitter, the game shared the first screenshots of the former champion. The 23-year-old looks great in-game and is complete with his newest tattoos as well.

See Ryan Garcia in ESports Boxing Club below:

eSportsBoxingClub @ESBCGame



Ryan Garcia discusses a fight against Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia's knockout of Javier Fortuna made headlines, but not as much as his callout of Gervonta Davis.

A matchup with 'Tank' has been long in the making. The two lightweight stars have teased a matchup against each other over the past two years, but to this point, the fight hasn't come to fruition.

Following his knockout of Fortuna, Garcia called out Davis. In a post-fight press conference, the star made his callout more clear and discussed why he wanted to fight the champion.

In the post-fight presser, Garcia stated:

"I just don't like that he doesn't make things clear. If he says, 'See you in December,' make things a little clearer... I call him out not because I'm thirsty, I call him out because that's generally what I want to do. We'll figure it out with the teams, and we'll make it happen. I wanna do this for the people, and I know everybody wants this fight to happen. I'll be putting my whole heart to try and make this fight."

See the full presser below:

