 Ryan Garcia explains how he will dominate Gervonta Davis - "Easy Easy Lemon Squeezy"

Ryan Garcia seems adamant about facing Gervonta Davis after stopping Javier Fortuna this weekend in Los Angeles. After calling out ‘Tank’ in the press conference and in several interviews, ‘KingRy’ also challenged Teofimo Lopez to a fight at 140lbs.

However, Gervonta Davis still seems to be the top priority for Garcia. The 23-year-old recently took to Twitter to express how he would beat ‘Tank’ in a potential fight. Amongst the multiple tweets, the ones aimed at ‘Tank’ read:

“Okay now Cmon Gervonta come get this a** whooping real quick… It will only hurt a little, you won’t see it and we can hit the club after. Just accept the fight and your fate.”

“I won’t just beat tank, I will make it look like there was no reason for him to be in the ring with me. Easy Easy Lemon Squeezy.”

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia



knocks out Javier Fortuna in the sixth round.



(via

Ryan Garcia has said he will not come down to lightweight anytime soon and challenged Gervonta Davis to battle him at super lightweight. Davis is currently the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion. He has also been a champion at 140lbs when he knocked out Mario Barrios for the WBA (Regular) Super Lightweight Title.

‘Tank’ is currently a lightweight prospect as he defended his 135lbs strap against Isaac Cruz and ‘Rolly’ Romero in the last two outings.

Watch Garcia vs. Fortuna below:

The Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis saga began in 2021

Two undefeated knockout artists, Garcia and Davis, are enjoying superstardom in their respective careers. That said, ‘KingRy’ hasn’t won a pro boxing world title, whereas Davis is already a champion in three divisions.

The two could have crossed paths after Garcia stopped Luke Campbell for the WBC Interim Lightweight Title in January 2021.

Both men verbally agreed to battle it out. Ultimately, Garcia opted out as he showed interest in facing Manny Pacquiao in a potential exhibition, which never happened.

The disruption prompted Davis to move forward against other opponents. For now, it appears ‘KingRy’ and ‘Tank’ are once again close to finalizing the fight.

