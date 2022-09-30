"I thought he missed" - Ryan Garcia questions Floyd Mayweather's knockout of Mikuru Asakura 

Ryan Garcia believes that Floyd Mayweather's punch that knocked out Mikuru Asakura did not land flush. Mayweather fought Japanese MMA fighter Asakura on September 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 45-year-old made quick work of the Japanese fighter, knocking him out in the dying seconds of the second round. Many fans on Twitter believed that 'Money's' punch did not land.

Take a look at the knockout:

Floyd Mayweather wasted no time with a second round KO of Mikuru Asakura

In a recent interview with Elie Seckbach from ES News, Garcia too believed that the punch did not land. Seckbach asked 'KingRy' what he thought of 'Money's exhibition fight and the 24-year-old replied saying:

"I thought he missed."

Seckbach replied saying:

"You're saying you though that was a phantom punch?"

Ryan Garcia responded with:

"But it might have hit him right here [points to his ear]"

The Phantom punch was the name given to Ali's punch that knocked out Sonny Liston, with many saying the punch never landed despite Liston hitting the ground. According to Ryan Garcia, Mayweather's punch against Asakura could have been a phantom punch. But either way, the Japanese boxer was enroute to being knocked down after 'Money' began pressing the action.

Take a look at the interview:

Ryan Garcia says he ran into Gervonta Davis in the club and 'Tank' tried to grab his chain

Ryan Garcia recently went live on Instagram and had a QnA session with his fans. During the live stream, a fan asked him if he's seen or heard from 'Tank' amidst rumors of a potential fight between the two. Garcia replied by saying that he met Davis at a club and got into an altercation with him:

"He grabbed my chain but I wasn't worried about it you know. There's so many security guards there. I knew he wasn't going to take my chain and do anything really, he just wanted to seem tough."

Garcia claims he tried to ask Davis if they were going to fight each other in December, but 'Tank' got agitated and responded aggressively. The potential fight between the pair is on pause at the moment as Gervonta Davis faces a two-day trial.

Davis' plea deal was rejected by a judge recently, which means that he will undergo a two-day trial to determine if he will go to jail for his hit-and-run case in November 2020.

Take a look at the video uploaded by Michael Benson:

[📽️ Ryan Garcia says Gervonta Davis grabbed hold of his chain as he reveals they had an altercation at a club recently…

