Ryan Garcia’s next fight is all but confirmed. As per Michael Benson, Ryan Garcia vs. Mercito Gesta is targeted for the January 21 or 28 of 2023 in Austin, Texas. The fight is expected to be at 140 pounds.

Mercito Moya Gesta (33-3-3) is a professional boxer from the Philippines who usually fights in lightweight or light-welterweight weight divisions. Gesta has held two regional titles with the WBO, namely the WBO-NABO Youth lightweight title and the WBO-NABO lightweight title. The Filipino boxer had previously challenged for the IBF Lightweight title but was beaten by way of a unanimous decision by Miguel Vázquez on December 8, 2012.

Miguel Angel Vazquez (left) throws a left to the face of Mercito Gesta (right) during their IBF world lightweight title fight (Image credits :Getty Images).

Gesta’s last fight was in April 2022, where he beat Joel Diaz Jr. (26-2-0) by unanimous decision. Prior to that, the southpaw fighter had not fought since 2019. A year earlier, in 2018, Gesta lost another title fight to Jorge Linares by way of unanimous decision, and the WBA World Lightweight and WBC Diamond Lightweight titles were on the line for the bout. Gesta suffered his first KO loss to Juan Antonio Rodriguez in 2019 and then drew with Carlos Morales in his fight thereafter in the same year.

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis will defend his WBA (Regular) title against Hector Luis Garcia on January 7, 2023, at Capital One Arena in Washington DC, while Ryan Garcia vs. Mercito Gesta is targeted for late January in Austin, Texas. Michael Benson reported via Twitter that if both fighters come through victorious in their individual fights, Davis vs. Garcia will be booked for April at a catchweight of 136 lbs.

Garcia vs. Davis happening in April 2023 would mean two of the most exciting light and light welterweight fighters meet each other in the ring at the height of their respective careers. Ryan Garcia (23-0-0) is coming off of a KO win over Javier Fortuna, and with a 82.6% KO rate, he is a force to be reckoned with. While Gervonta 'Tank' Davis (27-0-0), a three-weight class world champion, is coming off a KO victory of his own against Rolando 'Rolly' Romero in May of this year. Gervonta boasts a 92% KO rate, 25 out of his 27 wins have come by knockout.

