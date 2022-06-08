IBO World Champion disappointed with Ryan Garcia ducking him - "We got the offer"

Ryan Garcia will return on July 16 against Javier Fortuna, a fight that fell off last year. After defeating Emanuel Tagoe via unanimous decision, Garcia isn’t taking a major lay-off. He has already outlined his plans for donning a world title and a win over Fortuna would take him closer to that shot.

However, ‘KingRY’ could have fought for a world championship in his very next fight. IBO Lightweight Champion Maxi Hughes claimed he received an offer to face Garcia in July.

While the Briton seemed interested in accepting it, Fortuna slid into the tale. Hughes sat down with Seconds Out and billed Garcia as a good fighter. He still sounded off on losing a chance to fight him. 'Maximus' Hughes said:

“I was seriously disappointed because every opportunity you know. Obviously, Garcia is massive name in America. You know, tipped to be the future of boxing. We were due down to negotiations. We got the offer and Fortuna got the offer. Obviously, we are slightly at different parts of our careers.”

At 25-5-2 as a professional, Hughes doesn’t relish the recognition he deserves. He might not be the best active lightweight out there. That said, the 32-year-old is now a world champion and can target the big shots at 135 lbs.

Hughes said he would consider returning in July. While Ryan Garcia is already on his radar, that fight can be stored for the future. As of now, Garcia needs a statement victory in his favor to resurrect himself in the title race.

Ryan Garcia has called out the champions but is fighting non-titlists

Following his stoppage win over Luke Campbell in 2021, Garcia called out WBA champion Gervonta Davis. He seemed adamant about bagging the matchup.

However, he walked away to chase a potential exhibition against Manny Pacquiao. Pacquiao didn’t show any interest in the fight and retired after losing to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021.

Meanwhile, Garcia was scheduled to go against Joseph Diaz and Javier Fortuna. The 23-year-old avoided both fights, citing injury and mental health as the reasons. He returned in April 2022 against Emmanuel Tagoe but failed to gain a stoppage win.

Javier Fortuna now stands in Garcia’s way, which is also the road to a world title shot. There’s no room for Garcia to lose the fight. Otherwise, he will lose his spot in the top slot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far