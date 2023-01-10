Ryan Garcia sends message to Gervonta Davis after knockout win

Lightweight boxing contender Ryan Garcia has sent a message to his future opponent and rival, Gervonta Davis.

'Tank' was in action this past weekend against Hector Luis Garcia. Davis successfully defended his WBA (regular) Lightweight Championship at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. and is en route to taking on Ryan Garcia in April later this year.

Following Gervonta Davis' win over Hector Luis Garcia, it was announced that the fight between 'Tank' and 'KingRy' is a done deal and will most likely take place on April 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Reacting to the same, Ryan Garcia took to Twitter to send out a warning to Davis and said:

"Goodbye Tank is over for you."

Take a look at the tweet below:

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Goodbye Tank is over for you. Goodbye Tank is over for you.

It is worth noting that Gervonta Davis and 'KingRy' have had a long-running rivalry, and their matchup has been in the making for years. Moreover, it happens to be one of the biggest fights in the sport at the moment, and it will be interesting to see who walks away with bragging rights when the two finally enter the squared circle later this year.

Can Ryan Garcia beat Gervonta Davis?

Gervonta Davis will undoubtedly be the toughest test of Garcia's career so far. While 'KingRy' has some notable names on his resume, he hasn't quite faced anyone like 'Tank.' Both fighters are currently undefeated, with Davis holding a professional record of 28-0, while his 24-year-old opponent has a pro-boxing record of 23-0 so far.

Davis' power will certainly worry Ryan Garcia, who has been dropped in the past. 'KingRy' took on Luke Campbell back in 2021, where he was dropped in the second round of the fight. While he came back to win the bout with a TKO of his own, his performance showed some cracks which can be exploited by Gervonta Davis.

However, it is worth noting that Garcia is a heavy hitter himself. 'KingRy' has proven to be one of the most ferocious strikers in his weight class, and he will look forward to doing the same against a much more feared Gervonta Davis. That said, the odds will certainly be stacked against Garcia, but he can upset the odds if he can match Gervonta Davis' attack on fight night.

