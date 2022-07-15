Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna - Time, date, and how to watch the fight live 

The lightweight matchup between Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna is quickly approaching.

The clash will be an intriguing event, as Garcia is an exciting lightweight talent, carrying an impressive 81.82% knockout rate. Fortuna will not fear a toe-to-toe battle against the California-based fighter though, as the Dominican holds decent power too.

View the press conference highlights here:

Where will the fight be?

The clash will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, USA.

When will the fight be and how can I watch it?

The lightweight fight will take place on Saturday, July 16.

In the US, the matchup will be available to watch on DAZN ($20 per month or $150 per year). The main card is expected to start at 8pm EST / 5pm PT, with the headline fighters expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11pm EST/8pm PT.

In the UK, the fight will also be available on DAZN (£7.99 per month). The start time is scheduled for 1am BST, while the ring walk is expected to take place around 4am BST.

The full fight card

The main event will be a blockbuster, but the rest of the card also includes some intriguing names. The finalized card is as follows:

Main Events:

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna - Lightweight fight

Alexis Rocha vs. Luis Veron - Welterweight fight

Undercard:

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Angel Rodriguez - WBA Junior Lightweight eliminator

Ricardo Sandoval vs. David Jimenez - WBA Flyweight eliminator

Oscar Collazo vs. Victorio Saludar - WBA Minimumweight eliminator

Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache - Featherweight fight

Miguel Gaona vs. Jonathan Guzman - Lightweight fight

Can Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna be watched in other countries?

The big positive about DAZN is that it's an online digital streaming platform that covers its events across the world. This means that it reaches out to over 200 countries worldwide, including Italy, Spain, Japan and Germany.

DAZN allows you to stream off multiple devices too, including Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast, Samsung, Panasonic, LG, and Sony.

If you're traveling in a country that doesn't provide DAZN, a virtual private network or VPN is an alternative option.

