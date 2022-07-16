Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna show time in 25 countries - USA, UK, India, Japan, Mexico, and more

Ryan Garcia will take on Javier Fortuna on July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, a fight that could directly influence the lightweight title ride. After claiming a unanimous victory over Emmanuel Tagoe, Garcia will look to dominate in his upcoming performance.
Additionally, the bout has been shifted from lightweight to super lightweight in the final moments. It was reported that Tagoe couldn't come down to 135 lbs for which the fight had to be shifted to 140 lbs. The intensity, however, remains the same.
Watch the press conference for Garcia vs Fortuna below:
Both contenders have claimed to showcase their best versions, especially when a world title shot is on the line. That said, Ryan Garcia has vowed to challenge WBA champion Gervonta Davis after getting past Fortuna this weekend. Therefore, all eyes will be upon him.
In the co-main event, Lamont Roach and Angel Rodriguez will collide in a 12-round super featherweight bout. The event will be available live on DAZN across 200 countries around the world.
Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna timings
The following listing provides the timings for Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna. The fight is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. Here are the event timings in 25 different countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.
USA - 8:00 PM, July 16
UK - 1:00 AM, July 17
Canada - 8:00 PM, July 16
India - 5:30 AM, July 17
Japan - 9:00 AM, July 17
Mexico - 7:00 PM, July 16
Russia - 3:00 AM, July 17
Ukraine - 3:00 AM, July 17
France - 2:00 AM, July 17
Denmark - 2:00 AM, July 17
Hong Kong - 8:00 AM, July 17
Australia - 10:00 AM, July 17
Singapore - 8:00 AM, July 17
China - 8:00 AM, July 17
Newzealand - 12:00 PM, July 17
Ireland - 1:00 AM, July 17
Spain - 2:00 AM, July 17
Pakistan - 5:00 AM, July 17
South Korea - 9:00 AM, July 17
North Korea - 9:00 AM, July 17
Brazil - 9:00 PM, July 16
Argentina - 9:00 PM, July 16
Bangladesh - 6:00 AM, July 17
Scotland - 1:00 AM, July 17
Afghanistan - 4:30 AM, July 17