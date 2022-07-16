Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna show time in 25 countries - USA, UK, India, Japan, Mexico, and more

Ryan Garcia will take on Javier Fortuna on July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, a fight that could directly influence the lightweight title ride. After claiming a unanimous victory over Emmanuel Tagoe, Garcia will look to dominate in his upcoming performance.

Additionally, the bout has been shifted from lightweight to super lightweight in the final moments. It was reported that Tagoe couldn't come down to 135 lbs for which the fight had to be shifted to 140 lbs. The intensity, however, remains the same.

Watch the press conference for Garcia vs Fortuna below:

Both contenders have claimed to showcase their best versions, especially when a world title shot is on the line. That said, Ryan Garcia has vowed to challenge WBA champion Gervonta Davis after getting past Fortuna this weekend. Therefore, all eyes will be upon him.

In the co-main event, Lamont Roach and Angel Rodriguez will collide in a 12-round super featherweight bout. The event will be available live on DAZN across 200 countries around the world.

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna timings

The following listing provides the timings for Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna. The fight is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. Here are the event timings in 25 different countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA - 8:00 PM, July 16

UK - 1:00 AM, July 17

Canada - 8:00 PM, July 16

India - 5:30 AM, July 17

Japan - 9:00 AM, July 17

Mexico - 7:00 PM, July 16

Russia - 3:00 AM, July 17

Ukraine - 3:00 AM, July 17

France - 2:00 AM, July 17

Denmark - 2:00 AM, July 17

Hong Kong - 8:00 AM, July 17

Australia - 10:00 AM, July 17

Singapore - 8:00 AM, July 17

China - 8:00 AM, July 17

Newzealand - 12:00 PM, July 17

Ireland - 1:00 AM, July 17

Spain - 2:00 AM, July 17

Pakistan - 5:00 AM, July 17

South Korea - 9:00 AM, July 17

North Korea - 9:00 AM, July 17

Brazil - 9:00 PM, July 16

Argentina - 9:00 PM, July 16

Bangladesh - 6:00 AM, July 17

Scotland - 1:00 AM, July 17

Afghanistan - 4:30 AM, July 17

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far