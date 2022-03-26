"Everyone wants all them belts" - Ryan Garcia wants to fight George Kambosos Jr. next

Ryan Garcia has revealed his intentions to go after all the belts at lightweight.

During a recent interview with The DAZN Boxing Show, 'KingRy' answered a question about whether he had spoken to Oscar De La Hoya about a Kambosos Jr. fight:

"Oh yeah, definitely, that's a fight I definitely would want. There's a reason everyone's licking their chops, you know. Everyone wants all them belts man. Oh man, orthodox fighter... not tricky, you know, kind of just right there. You know everybody's licking their chops to get those belts... I'm tryna hop in there quick."

Take a look at Garcia talking about a Kambosos Jr. fight below:

Ryan Garcia seemed confident that he could take 'Fercious' in the ring. Ever since the Australian dethroned Teofimo Lopez last year, every top fighter in the lightweight division has called him out. Lopez is one of the toughest and most hard-hitting punchers in the weight class.

Garcia implied that every fighter in the division believes Kambosos Jr. is an easier fight. However, 'Ferocious' is no walkover. He is the only man to knock down Teofimo Lopez on the way to giving him the first loss of his career.

Ryan Garcia shares his thoughts on George Kambosos Jr.

'The Flash' revealed why he thinks George Kambosos Jr. beat Teofimo Lopez. Garcia recently spoke to Chris Mannix on The Chris Mannix Podcast. While he feels that the current champion is not the most talented boxer in the division, Garcia respects his work ethic:

"The thing that I like about Kambosos, he might not be the best talent but he probably works super hard. He beat talent when talent didn't work hard. You can never knock a guy on that. I wish that he makes a lot of money in the sport and that he can take care of his family forever."

Garcia is currently set to fight Emmanuel Tagoe in his highly awaited comeback fight. It will be interesting to see how Garcia fares after such a long absence from the ring. If he manages to get past Tagoe and Kambosos Jr. manages to defend his title, Garcia may look to fight the Unified Lightweight Champion of the world.

