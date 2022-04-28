"I wouldn't say no" - Ryan Garcia refuses to dismiss a potential matchup with Jake Paul

In an interview on Raw Talk with Bradley Martyn, Ryan Garcia was asked if he would ever take a fight with Jake Paul. His answer did not completely shut down the idea, which could leave fans wondering: Will Garcia and Paul ever meet in the ring?

"I wouldn't say no. I wouldn't say I wouldn't ever, but I wouldn't want to because I know him," Garcia said.

Ryan Garcia has been a star in the world of boxing since 2016, with a record of 22 wins, 18 KO's, and 0 losses. He has faced many turbulent fights throughout his career, but could a fight with Jake Paul pose a problem for the young fighter?

Jake Paul stormed onto the boxing scene in 2020. With only five bouts under his belt, 'The Problem Child' (5-0-0) has been very vocal about his plans to take on the greats of the boxing world. After starting his career as a popular creator on YouTube and Vine, many were concerned with Paul's determination to be a serious boxer. However, he has proven his intent with the effort he has put into his training.

Ryan Garcia reveals one reason he would fight Jake Paul

The only way Garcia seems willing to fight Jake Paul is if the money is truly inticing.

Garcia and Paul are known to be friends, as was discussed in his interview on Raw Talk. The 22-0 fighter mentioned it would be awkward for him to fight a friend, and questioned why he would want to unless the money was great.

Paul also fights at a different weight than Garcia, which is something he mentioned when discussing the possibility of a fight between the two:

"He's like 180 pounds. Like, maybe when I get to 160."

The weight difference between the friends could be another reason why fans may not get to see the two duke it out in the ring. However, when asked, Ryan Garcia was confident he could beat Jake Paul as he is currently, though he was careful not to be too boastful and praised his friend for his success:

"I'm just going to tell my truth. You know, he's my guy. I would say I would be able to beat him, but I'm happy he's doing what he's doing and I'm very proud of him."

While a fight between Garcia and Paul may not be on the cards for the imminent future, it is not completely off the table. As fans of boxing know, anything is possible.

Watch the full interview with Ryan Garcia here:

