"Everybody at 135lbs gotta get it" - Shakur Stevenson names Devin Haney, George Kambosos Jr., and Vasyl Lomachenko as potential opponents

Shakur Stevenson has called out the top contenders in the lightweight division following his win over Robson Conceicao.

The 25-year-old put up a dominant performance against the Brazilian a day after losing his belts on the scale and announcing his move to the 135lbs division. Following his fight, he called out Devin Haney, George Kambosos Jr., and Vasyl Lomachenko per Michael Benson:

"Everybody at 135lbs gotta get it. We’ve gotta fight the champ, me and Devin Haney, set it up. We can lock in after he fights George Kambosos Jr, let’s get it on. I’ll fight Vasyl Lomachenko too."

Immediately after the fight, the former Unified Super Featherweight Champion tweeted out saying:

"Watch my development into 135 tho"

The Neward native hinted at a move to the lightweight division for a long time. He finally made the decision to move up after failing to make weight for his title match against Conceicao.

Stevenson believes 135lbs is a more natural weight for him. He believes he won't have to struggle to cut weight during fightweek like he did in his time at the Super-Featherweight division.

The lightweight division is currently one of the most star-studded boxing divisions. Adding Shakur Stevenson to the equation will be like adding oil to the fire.

Errol Spence Jr., Dez Bryant, and Magic Johnson react to Shakur Stevenson's win over Robson Conceicao

Shakur Stevenson was looking to defend his Unified Super-Featherweight world titles in front of his homecrowd on September 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. However, his homecoming was spoilt by the fact that he missed weight and was stripped off his belts. He still went on to put up a dominant performance against the former Olympic gold medalist.

Earvin Magic Johnson shared his reaction to the fight on Twitter, saying:

"Just finished watching Shakur Stevenson beat Robson Conceicao by unanimous decision! Congratulations @ShakurStevenson!!"

Errol Spence Jr. was impressed by Stevenson's speed and accuracy. The Unified Welterweight Champion tweeted out saying:

"Good sharp s**t @ShakurStevenson"

Former Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Dez Bryant called Stevenson the best in the world and was impressed by his performance:

"Shakur Stevenson is very different! He said he’s the best in the world I believe him… you wanna hold on to your 0 stay outta his way"

