'Somebody like Goku'- Shakur Stevenson shares how Dragon Ball Z influenced his boxing regime

For super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson, motivation comes from his favorite TV show called Dragon Ball Z.

In a recent interview with Thaboxingvoice, Stevenson said that his favorite TV show ever since he was little has been Dragon Ball Z. He stated:

“I am a competitor and I feel like Dragon Ball Z teaches you like a mindset. You train super hard to be the best. That’s something that I grew up on. I watch someone like Goku who trained super hard and he had levels and stages in his career and his life. He went from Super Saiyyan 1 to Super Saiyyan 2 to Super Saiyyan 3 all the way to Super Saiyyan God.”

The main character of the show, Goku, is known to be a ferocious warrior in the Dragon Ball Z universe and is known for his perseverance. Time and again Goku is challenged by a foe stronger than himself, but Goku always comes out on top through sheer-will and tenacity.

Shakur Stevenson @ShakurStevenson That shit train yo mentality Dragon ball z the best show ever if u ask meThat shit train yo mentality Dragon ball z the best show ever if u ask me 😂 That shit train yo mentality

Given his ferocious fighting style and hard-hitting approach in the ring, it is not hard to follow how the pugilist's mentality resonates with the show's storyline.

Another combat sports personality who follows the anime world is Israel Adesanya, who talks about his love for anime shows in detail.

Shakur Stevenson and his training

The reigning WBC, WBO, and The Ring Super Featherweight Champion last defeated Oscar Valdez via unanimous decision in April. He is set to defend his title against Robson Conceição in September. The Olympian has resumed training in anticipation of his nineteenth professional fight.

Stevenson is known for his grueling workout routines leading up to his fights. Like many other fighters, he divides his training into two parts: he trains for conditioning in the morning between 9-11 AM and goes hard in sparring later in the day, around 4 PM.

He has also been known to take on heavyweight contenders like Jared Anderson during sparring sessions. It's always difficult for a lighter fighter to box somebody who has a size-advantage over them. This is due to the power differential that the heavier boxer typically enjoys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far