'It's the mentality'- Stephen Fulton Jr. on what sets Philly boxers apart from other fighters

Stephen Fulton Jr. believes that the mentality of boxers from Philadelphia like himself is what sets them apart from the rest of the field.

In the latest episode of the Hotboxin podcast hosted by Mike Tyson and Sebastian Joseph-Day, 'Cool Boy Steph' claimed that Philly boxers' frame of mind is just on a whole other level.

"I feel like, Philly boxers, our mentality is different. It's the mentality [and] how we carry ourselves, it's just all around different. A lot of aspects of boxing also came from Philly, and I got to say that."

Certainly, Philadelphia has no shortage of notable fighters as it is home to a number of boxing icons such as Joe Frazier, Bernard Hopkins, Danny Garcia and many more. Among the upstart figthers from Pennsylvania’s largest city is Fulton Jr. and undefeated 24-year-old Jaron Ennis.

In the same interview, the WBC and WBO Super Bantamweight Champion shared how training alongside the young and frisky 'Boots' helped him stay on top of his game:

"'Boots' came up from under me, and now he's like one of the top guys in Philly along with me. I started training around him to get me back in that mode of you know, how I used to be. I feel like I need to be back around that as you keep, you know, get older. So being around him picked me back up."

Stephen Fulton Jr. ready to defend titles against Danny Roman

Stephen Fulton Jr. (20-0, 8 KOs) will to defend his Super Bantamweight Titles this weekend against erstwhile champion Danny Roman at the Minneapolis Armory.

Roman (29-3-1, 10 KOs), fondly known as 'The Baby Faced Assassin', is looking to reach the top of the division once again. The 32-year-old lost his WBA and IBF Super Bantamweight Championships in January 2020 after coming up short against Murodjon Akhmadaliev via split decision.

Since then, he has won his next two bouts, the most recent of which was a unanimous decision victory over Ricardo Espinoza Franco in May 2021.

In a press conference ahead of the fight, Fulton Jr. said he's ready to defend his belts on fight night, saying:

"You’ve all seen I can fight on the inside, I can fight on the outside. I can fight whichever way I want. So how I wake up Saturday morning is going to determine how I fight Saturday night. I can do whatever I want. I don’t have one style to me."

