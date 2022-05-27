"They know each other" - Sugar Ray Leonard and Bernard Hopkins get real on Canelo vs. GGG 3

Sugar Ray Leonard and Bernard Hopkins recently gave their take on the upcoming fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. The bout will be the third installment between the two legendary pugilists.

In an interview with ESNEWS, Bernard Hopkins was asked about his prediction for the fight. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer replied:

"They know each other, right? When you have that type of set-up, you normally won't see a different show, you'll see the same show. It might be a little more brutal for 'GGG'... I think it's going to be more easier for Canelo."

Sugar Ray Leonard was then asked about his prediction. He said that he agreed with everything that Hopkins said, then added:

"Is it going to be challenging? Yes, it is, but it's going to be more mental, it's going to be more psychological, I feel."

While Sugar Ray Leonard made his name as a welterweight, Bernard Hopkins is regarded as one of the greatest middleweight fighters of all time. Leonard had a famous trilogy with Roberto Duran, and Hopkins had multiple bouts with fighters such as Roy Jones Jr., Chad Dawson, and Jean Pascal.

SB Sport Media @SBSportMedia Bernard Hopkins (USA) He competed from 1988-2016. He held multiple world championships in two weight classes, including the undisputed middleweight title from 2001-2005 & the Lineal light heavyweight title from 2011-2012. Bernard Hopkins (USA) He competed from 1988-2016. He held multiple world championships in two weight classes, including the undisputed middleweight title from 2001-2005 & the Lineal light heavyweight title from 2011-2012. https://t.co/uE4e75OlLv

Check out the full interview with Hopkins and Leonard here:

Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Roberto Duran trilogy

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 is expected to conclude one of the greatest trilogies in boxing. Other famous trilogies include Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali, Micky Ward vs. Arturo Gatti, and Marco Antonio Barrera vs. Erik Morales.

One of the most well-known trilogies in the sport besides the ones metioned above is Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Roberto Duran. The fighters clashed twice in 1980 and again in 1989. Leonard lost the first bout but won the second and third. The second fight famously ended when Duran quit in round eight after a particularly dominant performance by Leonard.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing UNO MÁS



Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran concluded their trilogy on this day 32 years ago as the American secured a points win 🤝 UNO MÁSSugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran concluded their trilogy on this day 32 years ago as the American secured a points win 🤝 https://t.co/Fobs09xuPs

Their first contest took place on June 20, 1980. It is known as 'The Brawl in Montreal'. The fight was one of the biggest in boxing history and the first of the unforgettable clashes between the 'Four Kings' – Leonard, Duran, Thomas Hearns, and Marvin Hagler. In the fight, Leonard decided to fight Duran head-to-head and lost a brutal 15-rounder via unanimous decision.

The second and third fights were largely controlled by Leonard, who intentionally avoided being drawn into a firefight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak