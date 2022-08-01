SugarHill Steward responds to whether Tyson Fury will return in December to face Derek Chisora

Tyson Fury’s head trainer SugarHill Steward recently addressed the rumors of Fury's return to the ring. Steward spoke with iFL TV recently where he made it clear that he had no knowledge of such an arrangement. He said:

"I’ve been focused on Ben Whittaker’s fight. I haven’t heard anything. I don’t really read up on boxing news all the time and hear rumors and gossip. [If I did] Then I’ll be asking those questions. I've got other things to do with my life."

IFL TV @IFLTV



Full interview : m.youtube.com/watch?v=exToKd…



| @Raza_Ban IS TYSON FURY COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT TO FIGHT DEREK CHISORA?Full interview IS TYSON FURY COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT TO FIGHT DEREK CHISORA?Full interview ➡️: m.youtube.com/watch?v=exToKd…🎤 | @Raza_Ban https://t.co/owswqCBuqR

The rumors of a trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora started when British promoter Eddie Hearn told iFL TV that Fury has reached out to Chisora’s team. He said that they are looking to set up Tyson Fury for a December return. Things got soar between the rivals-turned-teammates back in April. Tyson Fury declared that he is no longer friends with Chisora after he knocked out Dillian Whyte in their last bout.

Tyson Fury comeback still based on rumours

Although retired, Fury has been making noise in the sport of boxing as he continues to pick bones with potential opponents online. He has called out Anthony Joshua and Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, among others.

However, the beef between the two has grown as Fury did not take Chisora’s bet against him lightly. Fury told Talksport on July 19:

"So, Derek Chisora can kiss my a*** and if I see him I’m going to punch him in the face. After the fight, he came to the afterparty and said this, that, and the other, made a million excuses. At the end of the day, you don’t do that to your friends.”

Chisora himself is riding on a decision victory over Kubrat Pulev. The win put him back on the heavyweight map when it appeared that his career was dimming after suffering three consecutive losses.

Despite saying that the two boxers were in talks for a showdown in December, Eddie Hearn later said that he would just take what Fury said with a pinch of salt.

However, since SugarHill Steward has not been in the know-how of the boxer’s possible future appearance in the ring. It can be ascertained that the fight talks, if they are indeed on the table, are in the initial stages only.

Steward is currently focusing on his new pupil, Ben Whittaker. The 25-year-old light heavyweight, who recently fought his professional bout, showed exceptional potential. With his Olympic background, Steward has been focusing on raising the Brit through the ranks at light heavyweight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far