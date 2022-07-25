Watch: Undefeated boxer Sunny Edwards makes a Twitter troll quit during sparring 

Sunny Edwards recently taught a Twitter troll a lesson when he showed up at the boxer's gym on a Saturday morning. Edwards, who lives and trains in Sheffield, went back and forth with a troll on Twitter who mocked his boxing ability and believed he could beat him. The troll, named Fabrizio Tanga, then decided to travel 4 hours via train from London to Sheffield to spar Edwards.

Edwards revealed that he was sitting at home with his kids when Tanga sent him a photo of himself outside the boxer's gym. Edwards then drove down to the gym and decided to spar with the man. The spar lasted a few rounds, and the Brit gave the troll a good taste of what it's like to step into the ring with a professional boxer. In the end, Fab Tanga was kneeling against the ropes and saying he felt like vomiting.

Boxing King Media managed to record the entire ordeal, and after the sparring session, the pair were in good spirits and Tanga explained how he had a newfound respect for Edwards:

"It is impossible to hit him, it is a dream to hit him. I was almost crying for to give up you know, because I feel like vomit. He hit me a couple of times in the stomach and I had to be strong for not to go down. I know that he was not even using his full power and that make me more upset."

Sunny Edwards and Boxing King Media show Twitter troll an amazing gesture

Sunny Edwards, along with Boxing King Media, showed Fabrizio Tanga a great gesture for the courage he showed to come spar Edwards. Tanga traveled all the way from London to Sheffield via train and was a man of his word, which impressed the IBF Flyweight Champion. The man also explained to 'Showtime' how he was disrespected in London and was facing tough times financially.

After hearing about it, both Sunny Edwards and Boxing King Media presented him with an idea:

"Sunny's just come up with an idea and what we're gonna do is that any money that comes from the YouTube video, I'd like to transfer it across to you. Just you know, for the bravery that you showed here today."

Tanga was speechless and thanked Sunny Edwards and wished him the best in his career. Fans loved the way the British Champion handled the situation and did not resort to bullying the man inside the ring.

Credit to @SunnyEdwards for suggesting this idea, i hope @Ft90734510 takes up the proposal. Fab showed beautiful humility here as he was close to tears. Watch full post spar interview here, Sunny reveals Martinez news also

