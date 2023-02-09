Jake Paul is seemingly confident ahead of his highly anticipated bout against Tommy Fury.

The two have had a long-running rivalry and after two failed attempts to make the fight happen, the two look set to enter the squared circle later this month on February 26.

Their first fight was booked for December 2021 while their second fight was booked for August 2022. However, the fight was canceled on both occasions as Tommy Fury was injured the first time around and was denied entry into the USA for their bout in August 2022.

With less than three weeks remaining until his fight against Tommy Fury, Jake Paul sat down for an interview with Queensberry Promotions. While discussing a variety of topics during the interview, 'The Problem Child' also predicted what he's going to do with 'TNT' when the two finally enter the boxing ring later this month.

Jake Paul claimed that Tommy Fury has not faced adversity so far in his career. While further suggesting that he's going to take 'TNT' "into the deep end and drown him", 'The Problem Child' said:

"He thinks he love this sport now but he hasn't really been to the deep end and I'm gonna take him to the deep end and drown him really fast and he's gonna hate the sport afterwards."

Jake Paul thinks Tommy Fury is distracted

'The Problem Child' always has a lot to say about his opponents in the build-up to his fights. The same is happening with Tommy Fury, who seems to be on the receiving end of a lot of trash talk ahead of their February 26 bout.

During the same interview with Queensberry Promotions, 'The Problem Child' spoke about how he feels Tommy Fury is distracted going into their fight. Paul also claimed that the pressure is on 'TNT' and he will most certainly crack under pressure and stated:

"I feel like he's distracted. Now he's fighting for his family, for his kid's food. His own family saying they're gonna disown him. This is his first main event, first time fighting somebody real who's not just put there to lose. I think the kid's gonna, just gonna break."

Watch the interview below:

