"They're amateurs at this professional boxing stuff" - Teddy Atlas blasts Triller for losing 'lottery ticket in garbage can' championship bout between George Kambosos and Teofimo Lopez 

Saturday night's George Kambosos vs. Teofimo Lopez fight is considered one of the best of the year. The back-and-forth war between champion Lopez and challenger Kambosos aired on the streaming service DAZN. However, what was forgotten about the bout was that it was originally set for pay-per-view, under a completely different banner.

Kambosos' upset of Lopez was originally set to be a Triller Fight Club production. The upstart boxing company notably put in a massive bid for the fight earlier this year, beating out Eddie Hearn's Matchroom. However, after multiple scheduling issues, they lost their rights to the bout and it went on to Matchroom instead.

Boxing commentator and trainer Teddy Atlas gave his thoughts on Triller's massive missed opportunity on his podcast The Fight, stating that Triller has no idea what they're doing in the boxing business.

"There was so much turmoil, so many of the fights were off, they were on, new promoter, how about Eddie Hearn, he found a lottery ticket in a garbage can huh? Y'know, he deserves it. He found a lottery ticket baby. Triller lost out, they're amateurs at this stuff, the professional boxing stuff, and it showed. The whole thing was a mess, the whole thing."

Triller lost out on the Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos fight, and as a result put on a mixed rules boxing card called 'Triad Combat', the same night. The main-event saw former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir get flattened by Kubrat Pulev.

The main-event was critically panned, in part due to a mismatch between an amateur boxer in Mir taking on Pulev, and also the horrific stoppage of the fight.

George Kambosos now holds all the cards at lightweight

George Kambosos was a lightly regarded challenger for Teofimo Lopez heading into their DAZN bout. However, he went on to win in spectacular fashion. Defeating Lopez in an all-out slugfest that saw him take the titles from the former unified champion via split-decision.

With no rematch clause for Lopez available, Kambosos is a made-man who now controls his own destiny. He's already been called out by names like Ryan Garcia and other top fighters at 135 pounds.

Kambosos also has potential foes Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis fighting in separate bouts this weekend, and whoever impresses more may be next in line for the new champ.

