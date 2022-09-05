"I don't mean to be a wise guy" - Teddy Atlas, Rosie Perez and others react to Andy Ruiz Jr. beating Luis Ortiz via decision

Andy Ruiz Jr. took on Luis Ortiz in a highly anticipated WBC title eliminator on Sunday night.

Making his way back into the ring after more than a year, 'The Destroyer' brought his A-game to get the better of Luis Ortiz. The Mexican also dropped 'King Kong' three times during the course of the fight but the Cuban somehow managed to get back up all three times.

After a highly engrossing twelve-round fight, Andy Ruiz Jr. managed to walk away with a unanimous decision victory to his name, with the scorecards reading 113-112, 114-111, 114-111. Following the Mexican's victory, Teddy Atlas took to Twitter to react to the fight and said:

"I don’t mean to be a wise guy, but when Ruiz just said he’s a hungry fighter, he definitely wasn’t lying. But he also is a very tough + game fighter #RuizOrtiz"

Boxing writer Graham Houston also shared his thoughts on the fight. While suggesting that Ruiz Jr. has one of the best chins in the sport of boxing, he said:

"If I was revisiting an article about the best chins in ring history, Andy Ruiz' chin would be right up there. Took some really heavy left hands from King Kong and never went anywhere."

Take a look at some more Twitter reactions to Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz below:

Will Andy Ruiz Jr. fight Deontay Wilder next?

Following his impressive win over Luis Ortiz, Andy Ruiz Jr. has potentially secured his next fight against Deontay Wilder. 'The Bronze Bomber' is currently set to take on Robert Helenius on October 15.

If Deontay Wilder is able to walk away with a victory over his former sparring partner, a potential matchup between Wilder and Ruiz Jr. for the Interim WBC Heavyweight Championship will be on the cards. Moreover, 'The Bronze Bomber' is also seemingly open to fighting 'The Destroyer'.

Deontay Wilder, who was in attendance for the Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz fight, spoke about a potential matchup against 'The Destroyer' and suggested:

"Deontay Wilder's back, we're always looking for great, exciting fights. If that's what lies up next, I've gotta handle business, but after that we can get it on."

