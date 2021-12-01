"The war is won before the first battle began"- Teddy Atlas details the surreal struggles George Kambosos overcame to claim greatness last Saturday vs. Teofimo Lopez

George Kambosos has managed to have his name etched in the history books after his performance last weekend. The Australian rose against all odds to cause one of the biggest upsets in recent boxing history. A heavy underdog heading into the fight, Kambosos was not backed by many to beat Teofimo Lopez.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside MAJOR UPSET!



George Kambosos Jr. upsets Teofimo Lopez to become lightweight champion 🏆 MAJOR UPSET! George Kambosos Jr. upsets Teofimo Lopez to become lightweight champion 🏆 https://t.co/XFU5RFgbaZ

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos was postponed multiple times and even changed hands with the promoters involved, which can take a toll on any fighter. However, Kambosos was able to overcome all of this and show what true champions are made of.

Beloved boxing trainer and commentator Teddy Atlas took note of his struggles and praised the Australian on a recent episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas.

"Before any battle starts, there are things going on which you have to overcome and how you handle with those will tell the tale. You handle those, well, the war is won before the first battle began. He [George Kambosos] handled them, he handled the postponment, he handled the passing of his grandfather during the camp."

Leading into the fight, George Kambosos was battling some family issues as well. As mentioned by Teddy Atlas, his grandfather passed away while he was in camp. Moreover, Kambosos experienced the full cycle of life and had his third child born on the same day. The emotional rollercoaster Kambosos must have gone through could not have been easy to endure.

Watch the full episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas below:

It takes a lot not to get dettered by all of this and stay focused. Regardless, George Kambosos managed to overcome all obstacles to put on a spectacular display of skill and courage against Lopez.

What's next for George Kambosos after his victory against Teofimo Lopez?

George Kambosos was not even in the conversation to be amongst the best lightweights in the world before his fight last Saturday. Now, after claiming three of the four major belts in the division, Kambosos has become the top draw in the 135lb division.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While his next move is still unknown, Kambosos has already received challenges from the likes of Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia. Haney is scheduled to take on Jo Jo Diaz this weekend on December 4th and we can certainly expect a call out for George Kambosos if Haney gets past Diaz, which he should.

Edited by David Andrew