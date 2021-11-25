Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos final press conference highlights 

Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos recently met at the final press conference for their fight a few days ahead of their scheduled bout. Both fighters have upped their hatred and disregard for each other since the day they met, and the animosity between the two seems to have reached its peak with the fight inching closer.

During the press conference, the challenger George Kambosos was asked about his personal grudge against Teofimo Lopez, to which Kambosos said:

"This ain't personal for me, it's personal for him, for whatever delusional reason he has. I feel great, I'm cool, calm, collected and I'm ready for war. I'm ready to take everything he's got in New York city."

Even though it seems things have gotten really personal between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos, the latter claims that is not the case for him. Regardless, even if it isn't personal for Kambosos, he has taken every opportunity to trash talk the champion.

Leading into the fight, both fighters seem to have gotten under each other's skin. Even at the press conference, both fighters were going at each other. The disregard both fighters have for each other has become pretty evident and it will be interesting to see if emotions get the better of Teopfimo Lopez or George Kambosos come fight night.

Teofimo Lopez believes he will knockout George Kambosos in the first round

Heading into the fight, Teofimo Lopez has been quite vocal about wanting to beat George Kambosos in the first round. Moreover, he seems pretty confident that his skillset will allow him to achieve his desired outcome.

Interestingly, many have raised questions about Lopez's claims. 'The Takeover' was asked whether he's sticking to his claim of beating Kambosos in the first round, to which he replied:

"No one believed me when I said we'd beat Lomachenko, and I guess nobody wants to believe me now. He's a businessman? Cool with me, Mike Tyson once said, 'I am a killer, these guys are businessmen.' There's a difference, you gotta have that mentality. We out here to kill."

Teofimo Lopez looks riled up and believes he's an unstoppable force. Known for his ferocious power, the champion will look to make quick work of his opponent come fight night.

Watch the full Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos press conference below:

