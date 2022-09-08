Terence Crawford says people should stop telling kids they can be whatever they wanna be- "Is yo kid 5 feet they not going to the NBA"

Terence Crawford believes that parents should be careful with what they tell their kids.

'Bud' has been out of action since his knockout victory over Shawn Porter last November. The victory was his fifth straight WBO welterweight title defense and has opened him up for a possible title unifier with Errol Spence Jr.

However, that matchup has had trouble getting finalized. The bout was originally planned for the summer, then the fall, and now the winter. Despite both men's best efforts, the historic matchup hasn't been able to be booked.

While he's been on the sidelines, Terence Crawford has seemingly done some thinking. On Twitter, the 33-year-old opined that when it comes to parents, they shouldn't tell their kids that they can do anything.

See his tweet below:

Terence Crawford @terencecrawford We gotta stop telling are kids they can be what ever they wanna be when they grow up because that’s definitely not true. We gotta stop telling are kids they can be what ever they wanna be when they grow up because that’s definitely not true.

In the eyes of the WBO welterweight champion, not everything can be done, so parents shouldn't tell their kids that they can do anything. Crawford also wasn't shy about responding to parents who responded back to him.

One such fan stated that with hard work and determination, anything can be accomplished. Crawford seemed to take issue with that idea and gave an example. If someone is feet tall, they're not going to make it into the NBA.

See his tweet below:

Terence Crawford @terencecrawford @ChuckP216 Let’s be realistic is yo kid is 5 feet they not going to the NBA @ChuckP216 Let’s be realistic is yo kid is 5 feet they not going to the NBA

Will Terence Crawford fight Errol Spence Jr.?

The hope is that Terence Crawford will fight Errol Spence Jr. later this year, but nothing is confirmed.

'Bud' was last seen in the ring in November 2021, stopping Shawn Porter. Following that victory, Crawford became a free agent and was no longer under the management of Top Rank. The promoter was a big obstacle in him fighting Spence Jr.

'Big Fish' is currently contracted to Showtime, and many figured that Crawford would head there as well. With the latter being a free agent, there were no more network obstacles preventing the welterweight title fight.

The matchup became even more hyped up after Spence Jr. defeated Yordenis Ugas earlier this year and captured another belt. The welterweight champion then got on the microphone and called for a long-awaited showdown with Crawford.

In the weeks following that, it seemed that the matchup would be made official any day now. However, the news has been extremely limited on the massive welterweight title unification.

As of now, it's not currently known if the two champions will fight next. However, fans are hopeful that the grudge match will happen this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12