"It would be an interesting proposition to confront Jake with" - Chael Sonnen on Mike Tyson saying he is going to fight Jake Paul

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has weighed in on Mike Tyson's recent comments about fighting Jake Paul.

'Iron' recently appeared on the late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the appearance, the former boxing champion was asked about Paul. Tyson said that he would be open to fighting 'The Problem Child', but the bout would have to take place in 2022.

In a recentl video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen talked about Tyson's statement. The former UFC fighter said he found 'Iron's proposition interesting and suggested it could lead to a potential fight between Tyson and Paul.

"Jimmy Kimmel sat down with 'Iron' Mike Tyson and Mike Tyson said, 'I'm going to fight Jake Paul. I'm willing to do it. I have one condition. It needs to be this year.' I'm not sure of the expediency. I'm not sure why that matters with Mike. It would be an interesting proposition to confront Jake with... Every time he does media, he finds a way to mention Jake. He only gives us one clues which is it must be this year. Well, Jake has an open slot that happens to fit all of hte criteria that Mike is speaking about."

Paul has also reacted to Tyson's comments on social media. 'The Problem Child' posted a clip of the boxing legend's interview with Kimmel and said that he would make the fight with him in 2022.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity. This year we are making it happen. https://t.co/dlGQUf2EP0

Chael Sonnen is not interested in watching Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Jake Paul will return to action on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York. As of yet, there has been no official announcement regarding Paul's opponent.

#Boxing 🥊 Jake Paul confirms his return to the ring on August 6 at Madison Square Garden on SHOWTIME PPV. Opponent TBC. Amanda Serrano features on the card. 🥊 Jake Paul confirms his return to the ring on August 6 at Madison Square Garden on SHOWTIME PPV. Opponent TBC. Amanda Serrano features on the card.#Boxing https://t.co/sgJDLEDpo8

Tommy Fury seems like a possibility as the two were previously scheduled to fight last December. On that occasion, 'TNT' had to pull out due to an injury.

However, this is not a fight that interests Chael Sonnen. According to 'The American Gangster', the matchup would not make much sense for 'The Problem Child'. In a YouTube video, Sonnen said:

"If it is Paul versus Fury, I'm out. I will never speak of that again, that'll be my little own personal way of protesting... I don't understand why it would be. I don't understand why the most coveted guy in the most coveted arena in the world in the most coveted spot known as the main event would be somebody who was already promised, didn't draw, didn't hype, didn't do a good job in the media the first time and ultimately did not show up."

