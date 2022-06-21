"They have no backbone" - Jake Paul goes after the "young adults" of this generation

Jake Paul has criticized young adults of the current generation for supposedly being soft and for lacking ideals. 'The Problem Child' took to social media to express his disdain for most young adults' lack of conviction and inner strength.

Paul, a social media and YouTube star before transitioning to professional boxing, pointed out that young people nowadays don't stand up for what they believe in and are merely following the latest trend.

In a Twitter post, he wrote:

"Most young adults in this generation have no strength of character or ideals. They are constantly persuaded by the slightest thing or what they read on Twitter. They have no backbone for who they really are, just confirming to what is trending."

The outspoken social media star has utilized his influence and platform to express his views on certain issues. He most recently slammed US President Joe Biden over rising inflation, gas prices, and the crashing Crypto market.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Biden accomplishments



1. Highest gas prices

2. Worst inflation

3. Plummeting crypto prices

4. Highest rent prices ever

5. Created new incomprehensible language



The 25-year-old has so far amassed millions of subscribers and billions of views on his YouTube channel. He was living a life most young people dream of. Although he remains a polarizing figure in boxing, there’s no doubt that his presence could help turn more eyes to the sport.

Jake Paul’s boxing career

Jake Paul's boxing career began in 2018. He defeated fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji in an amateur contest via technical knockout in the fifth round. Turning pro, the Cleveland native defeated AnEsonGib, another YouTuber, in January 2020 via TKO in the first round.

Between 2020 and 2021, Paul won his following fights against retired NBA player Nate Robinson with a second-round KO, retired mixed martial artist Ben Askren via first-round TKO, and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley twice via split decision and sixth-round KO.

Paul (5-0) is yet to fight this year, but he has announced that he will return to the squared circle on August 6. However, his opponent is yet to be named. Tommy Fury, WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury’s half-brother, has been heavily rumored to be filling the spot.

