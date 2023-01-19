"This is all your fault" - KSI hits back at critics of crossover boxing

KSI believes critics of crossover boxing are misdirecting their anger.

'The Nightmare' returned to action last Saturday night, facing fellow YouTuber Faze Temper. In the main event of the DAZN pay-per-view, the Brit scored a highlight-reel first-round knockout victory over the Brazilian.

According to most metrics, the card was a success. The event was the fourth under the Misfits Boxing umbrella and saw names such as Salt Papi pick up viral knockout wins. Furthermore, the card reportedly made over 300,000 pay-per-view buys.

While the event did earn a lot of headlines, as is the case with every card featuring YouTubers, it received hate and backlash. Several high-profile names, including champions such as Claressa Shields, have expressed their displeasure with names such as Jake Paul entering the sport.

In a video uploaded to his channel, KSI hit back at critics of crossover boxing and the influx of YouTubers into the sport. During the video, the British star stated that the growth of Misfits Boxing and the success of recent events are tied to the decline of boxing.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer explained:

"We get so much slack from the traditional boxer, and that scene basically hates us. They keep on going off, 'We're bad for boxing, blah, blah, blah', and I'm looking at them like, 'this is all your fault.' The big fights, you can never make happen... If anything, all these boxing purists going at us, we're not the problem. Look on your own side."

See his comments below (13:00):

KSI responds to Ryan Garcia's pound-for-pound crossover boxing list

KSI has responded to Ryan Garcia's pound-for-pound crossover boxing list.

'KingRy' is one of the few high-profile boxers that are supportive of crossover boxing and the influx of YouTubers into the sport. Granted, his support likely derives from his lengthy friendship with Jake Paul, but Garcia is a supporter nonetheless.

Late last year, the lightweight contender ranked his top-five crossover boxers. Unsurprisingly, Garcia ranked 'The Problem Child' at number one. He then placed Salt Papi, AnEsonGib, and Faze Temper, followed by "Not KSI" in the final spot.

In his YouTube video, 'The Nightmare' poked fun at the list, as well as his placement given that he just knocked out Temper. He also cast doubt on Garcia's upcoming showdown with Gervonta Davis in April.

He stated:

"Now what? [laughs] Ryan Garcia probably still won't put me inside the top five. You know the funny thing is? I'm sure Tank [Davis] vs. Garcia won't happen this year still."

A fight between 'The Nightmare' and 'The Problem Child' might very well shake up Garcia's list.

