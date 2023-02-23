"This man won't box again" - Tommy Fury confident of sending Jake Paul into retirement

Tommy Fury is confident that Jake Paul won't be boxing again after this weekend.

'TNT' and 'The Problem Child' are currently expected to headline an ESPN pay-per-view main event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The bout is one that has been anticipated for a long time, as they were scheduled to fight on two prior occasions.

However, those two meetings were canceled due to the Brit dealing with an injury and later visa issues. Due to those cancelations, the rivalry between the two has only become more intense, with each man predicting a finish for fight night.

For his part, Tommy Fury believes that when he knocks out Jake Paul, the latter won't fight again. The British contender discussed the fight in an interview with Sky Sports, where he predicted that he would end the YouTuber in a brutal fashion.

After that? Fury believes that fans won't see Paul in the boxing ring again. In the interview, he stated:

"I'm ready to deal with this man, this is a public service announcement going out for everybody, this man won't box again, this will be the last time you see Jake Paul in the ring against a true professional anyway. I'm going to show him things that he's never seen before."

Tommy Fury hits back at Jake Paul's coach BJ Flores

Tommy Fury believes he could knock out Jake Paul and BJ Flores on the same night.

It's well known at this point that whenever you fight 'The Problem Child', you're going to have to deal with a lot more than just him. His friend and training partner, J'Leon Love, was present in the build-up to Paul's fights with Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. 'The Chosen One' nearly fought the boxer after he reportedly insulted his mom at a press conference.

But it's not just his training partners that are talking. Earlier this week, BJ Flores, a former heavyweight contender and the current coach of Paul's, fired some shots at Fury. The trainer stated that the Brit will have to eat his words about feeling pressure on fight night.

Tommy Fury, for his part, responded to those comments in an interview with Sky Sports. There, 'TNT' made it clear that he doesn't really care for BJ Flores. Fury stated:

"Everybody's got a plan till they get punched in the mouth. I'll fight BJ Flores on Sunday night after Jake Paul and break his jaw because BJ Flores is not worth a wet wipe anyway."

